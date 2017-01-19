Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Smartphone with 5.5″ FHD Display & 4100mAh battery Launched at Rs. 9999

The Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Xiaomi has announced their new smartphone in India. By expanding their Redmi Note series smartphone, the Xiaomi has now come up with their new smartphone in India called Redmi Note 4.The Company has announced this phone in the launch event which has taken place in New Delhi on Thursday 19th of January 2017. It is a successor of the previously launched Redmi Note 3 smartphone. The smartphone is available in three variants 2GB of RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage model priced at Rs. 9,999, 3GB of RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage model priced at Rs. 10,999 and 4GB of RAM/ 64GB of inbuilt storage is priced at 12,999.



In India, the Redmi Note 4 will be exclusively available via e-commerce site Flipkart and in their official site Mi.com. The Redmi Note 4 will be on sale starting on January 23 from 12:00 PM on words. It will be available in Gold, Gray and Black color variant. Whereas in China the Redmi Note 4 has already available in two variants 2GB of RAM/ 16GB internal storage variant priced at CNY 899, while the 3GB of RAM/ 64GB internal storage variant was priced at CNY 1,199. Later another model of Redmi Note 4 was announced with 3GB of RAM/ 32GB of internal storage was priced at CNY 999.

The smartphone comes featured with full metal body along with the tapered edges that create a thinner appearance, and it also offers to rest more comfortably in the curve of user’s hand. Regarding specifications the Redmi Note 4 sports 5.5-inch IPS display with full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) resolution that offers a pixel density of 401 PPI. A 2.5D curved glass covers the display on the top of it. It runs on MIUI 8 based on Android Marshmallow v6.0 out of the box. On the rear panel, the smartphone comes equipped with a fingerprint scanner which is in a circular shape that can unlock the device in less than 0.4 seconds.

The Redmi Note 4 features a 13-megapixel rear facing the camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual tone LED flash, and it is capable of recording a video at 1080p resolution. It sports the 5-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, smart and pro beauty filters for taking beautiful Selfies and make a video call. The smartphone features with a second space that offers the user to create and sign into dual accounts for any app, and that includes WhatsApp, Facebook, and much more. It sports Dual Hybrid SIM slot which means the user can either use the slot 2 for Nano SIM card or for microSD card but not both at a time.

On board, the Redmi Note 4 comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-core processor that clocks at 2.0 GHz of speed and paired with Adreno 506 GPU. The smartphone comes with 2/3/4 GB of RAM and 16/32/64 GB of inbuilt storage that can be further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card slot. The device is backed by a massive 4100mAh nonremovable battery that can last for a longer time but still there is no fast charging support in this smartphone. The other connectivity option includes Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v4.1, 4G VoLTE, HSPA, EDGE, GPRS, 3.5mm audio jack, A-GPS, and Micro USB v2.0 port connectivity.

The sensor of the smartphone includes Accelerometer, Proximity, E-compass, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, and Hall sensor. The smartphone also include Infrared sensor where the user can also use the smartphone as a remote control like TV and A/C remotes. It measures 151mm height, 76mm width, 8.45mm thickness and weights 165 grams.