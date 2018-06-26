Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 now available in new Flame Red color Variant in China

The Redmi Note 5 which was launched in China earlier this year with Snapdragon 636 processor and now the company has decided to introduce a new color option of the same handset. The flame Red color variant of the Note 5 has been launched in China for CNY 1,399 (approx $213) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option and initially the device was available in Black, Gold, Rose Gold and Blue color options.

The Redmi Note 5 comes with a metallic body while the new color option will have a Red color panel and hardware buttons giving it a classy look. Except for the color, there are no additional features added to the device. Well if you are not aware of the specs sheet, the Note 5 comes with a 5.99-inch FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The device will run on Android Nougat base MIUI 9 and is expected to get further updates.

Under the hood, this handset will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with eight cores coupled with 4GB of RAM and Adreno 505 GPU. There is a dual rear camera setup which will be accompanied with a 20MP camera on the front with AI Beaty mode to enhance the selfie feature. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the rear which has become mandatory on all the smartphones. There will be a 4000mAh battery on the rear which will be lasting entire day on normal usage.

It is expected that Xiaomi could make this new color variant official on 3rd of July. There is no news about the global roll out of this variant yet and we will be updating on the same as soon as we get some information. Are you planning to get the Flame Red color variant of the Redmi Note 5? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more news and updates.

Source