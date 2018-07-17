Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 with 5.99” Display will debut in South Korea

Xiaomi is all set to extend its reach and now it is going to launch its Redmi Note 5 smartphone in South Korea via SK Telecom and KT shops telecom operators. The device will cost KRW 299,00 (approx $265) with retailers and carriers but SK Telecomm is offering it for KRW 69,000 (approx $60) if the customer is willing to sign a contract. It also provides gifts like Mi In-Ear headphones and also Mi Pocket Speaker 2.

This is going to be the first ever Redmi device to go to the country while prior to this, there were Mi A1 and Mi Mix smartphone from Xiaomi which were available in South Korea. Coming to the Redmi Note 5, it comes with a big 5.99-inch touchscreen display with FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The device comes with a metallic body and will run on the Android operating system based on MIUI 9.

To power this device there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor with eight cores coupled with 4GB of RAM and Adreno 505 GPU. We can also find a dual rear camera setup which will be accompanied with a 20MP camera on the front with AI Beaty mode to enhance the selfie features. The company also added a fingerprint sensor on the rear which has become mandatory on all the smartphones. There will be a 4000mAh battery on the rear which will be supporting fast charging technology. It will have all the sensors that are required for the automation of the device along with the required connectivity options.

Like the earlier devices from Xiaomi, even the Redmi Note 5 will be available Bia G-mobi retailer in the country. Are you excited to see this device? Do you own a Xiaomi smartphone? Comment in the section below if you have more queries and stay tuned to Android Advices for more news and updates.

Source, Via