Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Phone with 5.5″ HD Display & Android Nougat Launched, Pricing Starts From 699 Yuan

After several leaks & rumors, the company has unveiled a new device in the Note series named as Redmi Note 5A. As we expected, this brand will also be launched Note 5 smartphone but didn’t happen. However, Xiaomi has introduced the high-end model & standard model of the Redmi Note 5A device. The standard edition costs at 699 Yuan, while the high-end model price hasn’t revealed as of now. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A phone will be available for sale from August 25th early 10:00 AM and will be available in Champagne Gold, Platinum Silver, and Rose Gold variants.



Both models rock a 5.5-inch large display with a 1280 x 720 pixels resolution and are offering a 267ppi of pixel density. Also, it offers 450nits of high brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio and 70% of NTSC color gamut. Under the hood, the standard model is powered by a Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor along with Adreno 308 graphics and 2GB of RAM. There is a 16GB of internal memory which is further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.

The high-end model is packed with a 1.4GHz Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor coupled with Adreno 405 graphics and 3/4GB of RAM. It houses a 32GB /64GB of internal storage options. Both models support a dual SIM phone packed with a 4G LTE connectivity. The standard & high-end models have the same 13MP rear facing-camera with PDAF support, HDR technology, real time filter camera, Panorama mode, dark light quality enhancement technology and face-recognition technology used.



For selfies, the standard model is packed with a 5MP secondary camera, while the high-end model has a 16MP front-facing camera. Both models run on the Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system laid on top and would be fueled by a 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) capacity battery which would last more than a day of normal usage. It delivers a call time up to 35 hours, game time around 16 hours, video playback about 11 hours, Navigation time up to 16 hours, audio playback time around 92 hours and reading time up to 20 hours.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Bluetooth HID, Wi-Fi Display, Wi-Fi Direct, Wi-Fi, Micro-USB port, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, and more. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A device is measured by a 153 x 76.2 x 7.55 mm in dimensions and weighing around 150 grams which is a light-weigh device. Additionally, the high-end model is equipped with a fingerprint sensor while the standard edition has missed this feature.