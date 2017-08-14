Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Smartphone Rumored To Launch on August 21st

After the huge success of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphone, the company is developing two new devices which would be called as Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5A. From the past one month, we have heard reports regarding upcoming Redmi Note 5A will be offering low-cost device and had leaked few images and specs. Now, again we have similar reports are surfacing online which would be planning to unveil the device on August 21st. Also, the company will also be planning to launch on other models on the same itself, which contains a model numbers of MDE6S and MDT6S( standard model is MDE6) as we except it would be a Xiaomi Redmi Note 5.



According to Chinese reporter has listed the Xiaomi MDE6 as Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A, it would rock a 5.5-inch HD display and would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor along with Adreno 308 graphics. It would be a dual SIM phone packed with a 4G LTE connectivity and would have a 16GB of internal storage which is accompanied by 2GB of RAM. The Redmi Note 5A would pack a 13MP primary camera and has a 5MP selfie sensor. It will be available in Gold, Grey and Rose Gold variants.



It would run on the Android 7.1 Nougat operating system laid on top and would be fueled by a 3,080mAh capacity battery which would last more than a day of normal usage. This phone would also be expected price rang about 1000yuan. The high-end MDE6S & MDT6S models are said to be coming with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and 4GB of RAM variants. Also, it would be embedded a fingerprint sensor at the back this feature would be missed on the Redmi Note 5A according to images leaked online.