Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Global Variant leaks in a Hands-on Video along with pricing

From few days there is a buzz about the upcoming Note device from Xiaomi which will also be the successor of the Note 5 Pro. The handset is expected to be unveiled soon and the device has been in the leaks many times now from past few days. Well, the device has been leaked in an alleged hands-on video which has been uploaded to YouTube and also has been listed on an international retail website in Moldova which is a country from Eastern Europe.

According to the retail listing, the base variant which is the 3GB RAM / 32GB storage of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is priced at MLD 5,799 (approx US $344). This is a high price considering its predecessors and listing also reveals the specifications that include 6.26-inch FHD+ IS LCD screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels and we can also find a display notch. Under the hood, there is a 1.8GHz octane-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor that supports an external memory of 256GB via microSD card slot.

There will be a dual camera setup on the rear with 12MP + 5MP camera sensors along with two cameras on the front as well with a 20MP+5MP fixture. Out of the box, it will come with Android 8.1 Oreo which is likely to get updated soon. On the back, the handset will have a 4000mAh battery with fast charging technology and the device measures 157.9mm x 76.4mm x 8.2mm in dimension.

Last week we have seen the Global variant was spotted on Chinese retailer AliExpress website pricing the device at $193.99 to $218.99. The latest video from the YouTuber Gaurav Chaudhary reveals the Dubai pricing which is around AED 750 which is lesser than the Moldova pricing. We have to wait and see until we get an official word from the company on the pricing and availability. What are your views on the same? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for news and updates.

