News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S goes for open sale

Posted on

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S that was launched earlier this month in India is now going for open sale in the country starting today. The Redmi Note 7 Pro which was announced a few months back is still going for weekly flash sales via Flipkart and Mi online store. Furthermore, the Redmi Note 7s comes with a 48MP camera sensor on the rear making it the most affordable smartphone with such a camera. 

The Redmi Note 7 was launched earlier this year with the same specs and now talking about the Redmi Note 7S it comes with 6.3-inch waterdrop notch display with Full HD+ resolution display and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Moreover, it has the protection of Corning Gorilla Glass on top and bottom as well to protect it from minor falls and scratches. Under the hood, there is a 14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Mobile SoC coupled with Kryo 260 CPU and Adreno 512 GPU.

Furthermore, the Redmi Note 7S will be available in 4GB + 64GB storage option along with 3GB + 32GB variant that is priced at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 10,999 respectively in the country. There is a 4000mAh battery on the back with the support for 10W power adapter. There is a fingerprint sneer on the back and also has the support for AI face unlocking system to enhance the security levels of the smartphone. The device also comes with a P2i nano-coating to make the device splash resistant.

Talking about the optics, there is a 48MP main camera sensor on the rear along with a 5MP camera and has a 13MP selfie camera on the front with AI features. Out of the box, the device will be featuring Android 9.0 operating system with MIUI 10 on top and has the support for hybrid SIM card slot.  Well, it comes with the connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, IR Blaster, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port. Are you planning to get this smartphone? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.





Most Popular

3.0K
News

Meizu 16Xs Launched with Snapdragon 675 SoC, 6GB RAM & Triple Rear Cameras
3.0K
News

Xiaomi Mi 9T Teased with Notch-less Full-Screen Display
2.9K
News

Samsung Galaxy M40 to Launch on 11th June with Punch-hole Display
2.8K
News

Moto Z4 Launched with 6.4” OLED Display & 48MP Camera
2.8K
News

Red OnePlus 7 Unveiled with 8GB RAM & 256GB Storage
2.8K
News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A Launched in China with Snapdragon 439 Chipset & 4000mAh Battery
huawei logo huawei logo
2.7K
News

Huawei Nova 5i Spotted Online with 5.84” Full HD+ Display & Kirin & 710 SoC
To Top