Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S goes for open sale

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S that was launched earlier this month in India is now going for open sale in the country starting today. The Redmi Note 7 Pro which was announced a few months back is still going for weekly flash sales via Flipkart and Mi online store. Furthermore, the Redmi Note 7s comes with a 48MP camera sensor on the rear making it the most affordable smartphone with such a camera.

The Redmi Note 7 was launched earlier this year with the same specs and now talking about the Redmi Note 7S it comes with 6.3-inch waterdrop notch display with Full HD+ resolution display and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Moreover, it has the protection of Corning Gorilla Glass on top and bottom as well to protect it from minor falls and scratches. Under the hood, there is a 14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Mobile SoC coupled with Kryo 260 CPU and Adreno 512 GPU.

Furthermore, the Redmi Note 7S will be available in 4GB + 64GB storage option along with 3GB + 32GB variant that is priced at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 10,999 respectively in the country. There is a 4000mAh battery on the back with the support for 10W power adapter. There is a fingerprint sneer on the back and also has the support for AI face unlocking system to enhance the security levels of the smartphone. The device also comes with a P2i nano-coating to make the device splash resistant.

Talking about the optics, there is a 48MP main camera sensor on the rear along with a 5MP camera and has a 13MP selfie camera on the front with AI features. Out of the box, the device will be featuring Android 9.0 operating system with MIUI 10 on top and has the support for hybrid SIM card slot. Well, it comes with the connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, IR Blaster, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port. Are you planning to get this smartphone? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.