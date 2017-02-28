Xiaomi unveils In-house Surge S1 SoC with Mali T860 GPU, announces Mi 5C & Redmi 4X Smartphones

Xiaomi has officially announced its in-house Pinecone processor by unveiling the first-gen Surge S1 SoC and also announced Mi 5C which will be the first ever smartphone to use the PineCone processor along with Redmi 4X. Earlier we have seen Xiaomi collaborating with Leadcore to launch the affordable Redmi 2A with LC1860 SoC. The Surge S1 SoC comes with eight Cortex-A53 cores where four cores clock at 2.2 GHz and another run at 1.4 GHz. Moreover, it is built on TSMC’s 28nm HPC (high-performance computing) process.

Moreover, the device packs with Mali-T860 GPU and also supports HD calls on VoLTE. It also includes 14-bit dual Image Signal Processors will enhance the image processor capabilities, and it supports single frame HDR with improved dynamic range. The Surge S1 comes with the TEE architecture that gives better security with safety regulations. Nothing much about the PineCOne processor is mentioned yet, but it is expected to be made available very soon.

Xiaomi Mi 5C

Coming to the specifications of the Xiaomi Mi 5C, the device comes with 5.15-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD curved glass display. To power the device, there is the 2.2GHz Xiaomi Surge S1 64-bit Octa-Core processor with quad-core Mali-T860 GPU and 3GB of RAM. The device comes with 64GB of onboard memory which can be extended via microSD card. The device comes with Android 7.1 Nougat operating system out of the box with MIUI 8 on top.

There is a 12MP rear-facing camera with LED flash, 6P lens 27-nm wide angle lens which will be accompanied with 8MP selfie camera. There is a fingerprint sensor along with Infrared sensor and supports 4G VoLTE connectivity. There is a 2860mAh battery built-in battery with fast charging technology. The device will be available in Rose Gold, Gold and Black color options and is priced at 1499 (approx Rs. 14560) Yuan and will go on sale from 3rd March in China.

Xiaomi Redmi 4X

The Xiaomi Redmi 4X comes with powered with 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor coupled with Adreno 505 GPU and 2GB / 3GB RAM. It comes with 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5 D curved glass display and will come with Android operating system with MIUI 8 on top. Even this device comes with a fingerprint sensor and also an Infrared sensor. There is a 4100 mAh battery on the back and comes in 16GB / 32Gb storage options which can be further extended up to 128GB via microSD card slot.

Coming to the camera options, there is a 13MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens, PDAF, LED Flash, which will be accompanied with a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. The device comes with connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and other sensors that are required for automation of the device. The Redmi 4X will come in Cherry Pink, Champagne Gold and Mate Black color options. The 2GB variant is priced at 600 Yuan (Approx Rs. 6790) and the 3GB RAM variant is priced at 899 Yuan (approx Rs. 8790).