News

Xiaomi’s Mi Explorer program announced in Spain, Mi A2 Android One Smartphone to be Launched soon

Posted on

Most of you might know that Xiaomi loves involving Mi Fans in device exploration before launching any device. Now the fans will be getting a chance to travel to Spain to attend a global launch event where selected Mi fans can explore the device who will be assigned tasks during the event. Moreover, these fans can also keep the device with them once the explorer program completes. Also, there is a rumor of Mi A2 be announced soon which will be the successor of the Mi A1.

It is expected that Xiaomi will also be unveiling a Lite variant of the Mi A2 with 2.0GHz, octane core Snapdragon 625 processor. Recently we have seen Xiaomi announcing its Flame Red color variant of the Redmi Note 5 smartphone on China which comes with a metallic body. This smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with eight cores coupled with 4GB of RAM and Adreno 505 GPU. The company has also provided a dual rear camera setup on the rear which will be accompanied with a 20MP selfie camera.

Mi Explorers

The Redmi Note 5 comes with a 5.99-inch FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio and will have a fingerprint sensor on the rear to enhance the security levels. The smartphone will run on Android Nougat base MIUI 9 and will be getting further updates also. This new color variant will go official on 3rd of July in China but nothing is known about the global launch.

The Users across all the regions are eligible to apply for the Explorer program organized by Xiaomi by 1st of July. The user needs to go through a quiz after they register for the program and upon selection, the selected candidate will be notified by an email. The company will also be providing tickets to Madrid for 3 nights from 23rd July to 26th July along with accommodation with 4 days of insurance. Are you a Mi fan? Well, share your views and do comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more news and updates.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.





Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro
5.1K
News

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro With 5.84-inch FHD+ Display in official press renders
4.9K
News

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Press Release Surfaces online, will feature AI Face Unlock
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Flame RED Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Flame RED
3.6K
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 now available in new Flame Red color Variant in China
Samsung Logo Samsung Logo
3.5K
News

Samsung Galaxy S10 could be Launched in 3 different models and triple cameras
2.8K
News

Huawei starts rolling out Android 8.0 Oreo to Mate 10 Lite & P10 Lite Smartphones
LG X2 smartphone LG X2 smartphone
2.7K
News

LG X2 Budget friendly Smartphone Announced with 5” Display and Android 7.1.2
Moto One leaks Moto One leaks
2.7K
News

Moto One Android One Smartphone leaks with a glass back, expected to be unveiled soon
To Top