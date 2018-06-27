Xiaomi’s Mi Explorer program announced in Spain, Mi A2 Android One Smartphone to be Launched soon

Most of you might know that Xiaomi loves involving Mi Fans in device exploration before launching any device. Now the fans will be getting a chance to travel to Spain to attend a global launch event where selected Mi fans can explore the device who will be assigned tasks during the event. Moreover, these fans can also keep the device with them once the explorer program completes. Also, there is a rumor of Mi A2 be announced soon which will be the successor of the Mi A1.

It is expected that Xiaomi will also be unveiling a Lite variant of the Mi A2 with 2.0GHz, octane core Snapdragon 625 processor. Recently we have seen Xiaomi announcing its Flame Red color variant of the Redmi Note 5 smartphone on China which comes with a metallic body. This smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with eight cores coupled with 4GB of RAM and Adreno 505 GPU. The company has also provided a dual rear camera setup on the rear which will be accompanied with a 20MP selfie camera.

The Redmi Note 5 comes with a 5.99-inch FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio and will have a fingerprint sensor on the rear to enhance the security levels. The smartphone will run on Android Nougat base MIUI 9 and will be getting further updates also. This new color variant will go official on 3rd of July in China but nothing is known about the global launch.

The Users across all the regions are eligible to apply for the Explorer program organized by Xiaomi by 1st of July. The user needs to go through a quiz after they register for the program and upon selection, the selected candidate will be notified by an email. The company will also be providing tickets to Madrid for 3 nights from 23rd July to 26th July along with accommodation with 4 days of insurance. Are you a Mi fan? Well, share your views and do comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more news and updates.