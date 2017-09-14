Yu Yureka 2 with 5.5″ FHD Display & Fingerprint sensor Launched For Rs. 11,999

In 2014, Yu Mobiles had debuted in India and launched Yu Yureka phone which was the most affordable smartphone with Snapdragon chipset by that time. After releasing Yureka smartphone, the Micromax subsidiary company Yu Mobiles have launched a bunch of devices with affordable smartphones at a budget friendly price. Now, this company has come up with another device with affordable price in a segment dubbed as Yu Yureka 2. It is priced at Rs. 11,999, which would be exclusively available via online shopping website on Flipkart from September 20th onwards and will begin shipments during the Big Billion Days sale.



It is the budget friendly smartphone which would give a tough competition for the devices like Lenovo K8 Note and Xiaomi Redmi Note 4. It is the sixth smartphone from the company in the Yureka series followed by Yu Yureka, Yureka Plus, Yureka Note, Yureka S and Yureka Black. Talking about the device specifications, it sports 5.5-inch FHD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and has a 401ppi of pixel density. The phone is equipped with a 64-bit octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor, which is the same chipset used on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 device.

There is a 64GB of onboard storage coupled with a 4GB of RAM, which also further expandable through microSD card slot. The Yureka 2 smartphone comes powered by outdated Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box, but these days all manufacturers have been coming with Android Nougat, and few companies would be packed with the latest Android 8.0 Oreo OS. For the battery, this phone is backed by a 3,930mAh capacity battery with quick charging 3.0 support which is rated to deliver up to 24 hours of music playback.

For the imaging department, this phone bears a 16MP primary camera with LED flash and has an 8MP front-facing camera. It is powered by a fingerprint sensor embedded at the rear side which helps to make online payments efficiently and as well as unlocks the smartphone. It is a dual SIM support phone carries by a 4G LTE network and other connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Micro-USB port, 3.5mm audio jack and more. Recently, the company has launched Yu Yunique 2 smartphone priced at just Rs. 5,999, which offered the basic specifications.