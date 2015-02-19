Yu Yureka – How to Install Custom Recovery

Micromax launched its first Yu branded smartphone “ Yureka ” last year. The device is exclusively available on Amazon. Priced at 8,999, the smartphone runs on Cyanogen OS 11 based on Android 4.4 Kit Kat and is powered by a 64-bit Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 processor. It has a 13 megapixel camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, and 2500 mAh battery.The Yu Yureka supports 4G LTE network and features a 5.5-inch IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Following is the detailed guide to install Custom Recovery.

Pre-Requisites

Bootloader should be unlocked. Follow the Steps to unlock the Bootloader. You need to enable USB Debugging/Android Debugging. Follow these steps: Go to settings> About phone > tap on build number repeatedly, till it appears “You are a developer now”.

Now, again go to settings>developer option> check on the “android debugging” option. Create a backup of all the data present in your device. Make sure that your Micromax Yureka device has a minimum of 50% battery life. Also, make sure that all required drivers are there in your computer for connecting your device.

Steps to Install the Custom Recovery

Switch off your Yu Yureka smartphone. Connect your device to PC by USB data cable. You will see the notification light of your Yu Yureka will glow “RED”. Now press Volume Up button, till it boots to the fastboot screen. Download the recovery-yu.img file. Place the downloaded recovery-yu.img file in folder where fastboot files are extracted. Open command window in the folder(press ctrl+shift and right click). Now,type the following command and press enter. fastboot -i 0x1ebf flash recovery recovery-yu.img Now you have successfully flashed a custom recovery Note – if you have downloaded some other custom recovery, while writing the command you need to put the name of the recovery that is in “.img” file.

After flashing the recovery.img don’t directly turn on the system(device) as it will rewrite the stock recovery in the recovery partition.Just press Volume up + Volume down + Power button to access CWM recovery mode.

Do let us know in the comments section just in case if you face any issues.