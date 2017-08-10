Ziox Mobile Announced Duopix Dual front Camera Phone along with Brand Ambassador & New Investment Plans

Domestic mobile brand Ziox is well known entry-level devices at an affordable price range. Recently, the company has launched the Astra Titan 4G phone with fingerprint sensor & Android Nougat OS at a competitive price in the market that is Rs. 6,599. Now, Ziox Mobile has introduced a new device with its first dual front camera setup smartphone dubbed as Ziox Duopix. As of now, it doesn’t reveal the pricing & availability of the smartphone as we expect it would offer below 10,000INR.



Talking about specifications, it has a polycarbonate body design at the back and comes with capacitive navigation buttons on the below the display for recent tabs, home button, and back button. The Duopix rocks a 5-inch HD IPS display giving a 294ppi of pixel density and has a 2.5D curved glass at the front. It is equipped with an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system out of the box.

The main highlight of the device is the dual front camera setup which contains an 8MP main camera and a 2MP RGB sensor which comes with a Wide-angle lens. At the rear, there is an 8MP primary camera. It is the budget friendly device that contains Dual SIM, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Micro-USB port, 3.5mm Audio Jack, FM Radio, GPS/A-GPS navigation support and more.

The Duopix phone is enclosed with a 21 languages support which you can communicate with others in your comparable language. There is a 16GB of flash memory coupled with a 2GB of RAM and doesn’t reveal any information about it would support a microSD card or not. It is backed by a 2500mAh capacity battery with fast charging support which is rated to deliver more than a day of normal usage.



Also, the company has announced the brand ambassador as Sushant Singh Rajput and is planning to be investing Rs. 300 crore for Fy2017 to 2018. It is also reporting that has to be sold about of 3 million phones so far and is now proposing to manufacture & sell more than 10 million units. This brand would also be entering into the TVs, ACs, and other home appliance business in very soon.

Commenting on the occasion, Sushant Singh Rajput said, “I have always known Ziox Mobiles to be an inspirational brand regarding their persuasion to becomes India’s biggest mobile brand. I am happy to be associated with a brand which is very young and has a journey that is very similar to mine. I love how this brand designs its products to suit every need of its customers and are constantly innovating themselves as I see myself doing that while working on a role. I look forward to being part of the Ziox Mobiles family and to contribute to its fascinating growth journey in India.”