Zopo Announced Four New Phones with 18:9 Aspect Ratio & Android 7.0 Nougat

Many brands have been launching the smartphones with Full Vision display of 18:9 aspect ratio. Recently, Wiki brand has unveiled three new smartphones with a border-less screen of 18:9 aspect ratio phones at the IFA 2017 event such as Wiko View, View XL and View Prime. Also, LG had earlier launched the LG introduced the LG G6 & Q6. However, the Zopo brand earlier teased about it would be coming with an 18:9 aspect phone, now, it has officially presented at the IFA 2017 with a four new phones that offers full vision display. They are called as Zopo Flash X1, Flash X2, Z5000 and P5000.



All four devices packed with an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system out of the box and supporting a Hybrid dual SIM phone but the Flash X1 & X2 come with Micro + Nano SIM capability, while P5000, Z5000 phones are equipped with Nano + Nano SIM capability. All four phones are packed with a 4G LTE network, and other connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Antena via earphone, 3.5mm audio jack and more. The Flash X1 & X2 have a single speaker and Micro-USB port, while Z5000, P5000 come with a 9*16mm speaker and USB Type-C port.

Zopo Flash X1 & X2:

Both phones are available in Coral Blue, Alien Black, and Citrine Gold color options and come with a 2.5D curved glass on top of it. The Flash X1 sports a 5.5-inch IPS screen with 1280 x 640 pixels resolution and is offering a 260ppi, while Flash X2 features a 5.99-inch HD+ immersive screen with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and gives a 409ppi. Under the hood, the Flash X1 packed with a 1.3GHz MT6737 64-bit quad-core processor coupled with Mali T720 graphics, while the Flash X2 comes with a 1.5GHz MT6737T 64-bit quad-core processor coupled with Mali T720 graphics.



Both phones are housing a 16GB of internal storage supporting a 2GB of RAM, which also further expandable up to 64GB via microSD card. The Flash X1 is backed by a 2,500mAh capacity battery, while the Flash X2 fueled by a 3,380mAh capacity battery. Both smartphones rock an 8MP autofocus primary camera with Sony IMX219 and f/2.4 aperture, while in the front, there is a 5MP fixed focus selfie snapper with GC5025, Bokeh Mode and Face Beauty Mode. Both phones are offering a 360-degree sensible Fingerprint Scanner for unlocking a smartphone.



Zopo P5000 & Z5000:

The Zopo Z5000 phone will be available in Black and Gold color variants, while P5000 phone comes in Red and Black color options. Both smartphones are equipped with a non-removable 5,000mAh Li-polymer battery which is rated to deliver a talk time up to 48 hours and 480 hours of standby time. Both phones packed with a 360-degree sensible Fingerprint scanner for unlocking the smartphones and has a metal body design which makes nice comfort in your hand. The Zopo Z5000 rocks a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels resolution and offers 267ppi.



The Zopo P5000 flaunts a 5.99-inch IPS HD+ display with a 1440 x 720-pixel resolution and providing a 268ppi of pixel density. Both phones are supercharged with a 1.5GHz MT6750T octa-core processor coupled with Mali T860 graphics and 4GB of RAM. There are 64GB of inbuilt storage which are expandable up to 32GB via microSD card slot. For photography, both phones contain dual rear camera setup but having the different resolution, the P5000 sports a 13MP + 5MP camera, while Z5000 offers a 13MP + 2MP sensor. On the front, both phones are providing the same 16MP front-facing camera.

