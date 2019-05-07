ZTE Axon 10 Pro Launched with Snapdragon 855 SoC & 6.47 “ AMOLED Display

ZTE announced its Axon 10 Pro 5G at the MWC 2019 held earlier this year and now the company has launched the 4G version of the Axon 10 Pro in the Chinese market after showcasing the 5G variant last month at a 5G event held in Shanghai. The 4G version of the ZTE Axon will be coming in three different storage options (6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB).

The device will be coming with a 6.47-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ 2340 x 1080 pixels resolutions with the support for HDR 10 playback offering 19.5:9 aspect ratio along with 92% screen to body ratio. To power the device there is a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC under the hood coupled with Kyro 485 GPU and Adreno 640 CPU. The handset will be offering 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage that can be extended further up to 2TB via microSD card slot.

The handset will have a 48MP main camera sensor with f/1.7 aperture, a 20MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and an 8MP telephoto sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The selfie camera is housed in the waterdrop notch placed on the display with a 20MP sensor. It will be coming out of the box with the latest Android 9 Pie operating system with MiFavour 9.1 on top and should be getting further updates when available.

To keep the device on, there is a 4000mAh battery which will be supporting 18w fast charging and should be supporting wireless charging also. The handset measures 159.2 x 73.4 x 7.9 mm and weighs 175 grams and should be having the connectivity options like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port. Furthermore, the handset will be having in-display fingerprint sensor along with the support for face unlocking.

The Axon 10 Pro from ZTE is available only in the Chinese market as of now and should be knowing the global availability later. The device is priced at CNY 3199 (approx USD 470) for the 4GB + 128GB storage variant while the 8GB and 12GB RAM variants are priced at CNY 3699 (approx USD 545) and CNY 4199 (approx USD 620) respectively and are available via JD, Tmall, and ZTE stores. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.