ZTE Axon Multy To Sport a Dual Screen Display Device in the Works

These days most of the people are not interested in using the tablets and still few manufacturers have been developing the tablets in which ZTE is the one handset maker. However, it has been surfacing the news regarding tablet which is working on a new device which would offer a dual screen display. As of now, we have seen few manufacturers developed a dual-screen technology phones in the market. The Chinese mobile maker Hisense has launched the A2 & A2 Pro devices with this technology, while Yotaphone launched dual-screen display of smartphones with their smartphones like Yotaphone, Yotaphone 2 and would be going to launch Yotaphone 3 a.k.a Yota 3 very soon.



According to the latest news have been surfacing online with a dual display tablet from the ZTE company, which is named as Axon Multy. This tablet comes with a dual-screen technology one is front, and another one is rear side., It would sport a large 6.8-inch screen the individual resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. This table is the foldable form factor which means when you fold a tablet it would appear two screens one is in the front and the another one is on the back side. The total screen resolution of the smartphone which includes 2160 x 1920 pixes.

This foldable tablet would offer a flagship specifications which would pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 chipset and is supporting a 4GB of RAM. There would be a 32GB of internal storage which also has an option to extend the memory via microSD card slot. It would provide a single camera at the back which is a 20MP sensor and won’t get the front-facing camera for this foldable device. It would be backed by a 3,120mAh capacity battery. This company would be introducing this foldable device in partnership with AT & T carrier which would be planning to launch on mid-October, and initial leaks are suggesting that it would offer a price about $650.