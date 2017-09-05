ZTE Blade A2S Smartphone with 5.2″ HD Display & Fingerprint Sensor Launched For 699 Yuan

Earlier, we have reported that the ZTE TL99 Lamborghini Tauri Edition with Snapdragon 820 SoC Spotted on TENAA which would be offering a premium build quality. Now, the Chinese handset maker has launched another smartphone in China named as ZTE Blade A2s, which was earlier listed another device on TENAA certification with a model number of ZTE V0721. This phone is offering with affordable specifications, which is expected to be offering to the budget level segment. The ZTE Blade A2s smartphone is a successor of the ZTE Blade A2 which was launched in Mid 2016 at a price tag of $105.



It is the metal body design with an 8.25 mm of thickness, which would give a comfortable grip in your hand. This phone flaunts a 5.2-inch (1080×1920 pixels) full-HD display that offers a pixel density of 424ppi. Under the hood, the device comes powered by 1.2GHz octa-core processor coupled with a 3GB of RAM. The device has the hybrid sim slot that lets you use the second Sim card as the microSD card when required. There is a 32GB of built-in storage and will also support an external memory via microSD card slot.

It supports dual sim dual standby and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box. This smartphone would be packed with a fingerprint sensor embedded in the rear panel for advanced security. For photography, it sports an 8MP (interpolated up to 13MP) rear camera and has a 5MP front-facing camera for video calling and selfie images. The 4G-LTE enabled smartphone comes with standard connectivity options like 2G/3G HSPA+, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS and micro USB 2.0 port with OTG support.



This phone is backed by a 2540mAh capacity battery that is rated to last for an entire day of a single charge. Sensors on the smartphone include Gravity Sensor, Distance Sensor, and Light Sensor. It would be available in Grey, Gold, and Silver color variants. This phone is priced at 699 Yuan which is now available for buy on Jd.com and will start the shippings from September 8th onwards. It has already started the registrations on Jd.com.