ZTE Blade A5 2019 Launched with Android 9 Pie and 2600mAh Battery

Just a few days back we have seen ZTE unveiling its ZTE Axon 10 Pro flagship smartphone and later it has launched an entry-level device called ZTE Blade A7 in China. Now the company has introduced another device which will be currently available in the Russian market. The handset is priced at RUB 6490 and nothing is known about the global rollout as of now which we should be knowing soon.

Well, talking about this new device, there isn’t much that is going to excite about this entry-level device. It is going to be coming with a 5.45-inch Full HD+ display that has an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the new handset is powered with an octa-core SC9863A processor that is manufactured by UNISON semiconductor company which will be coupled with a 2GB RAM.

ZTE has provided the device with 16GB of onboard storage which can be extended further up to 256GB via microSD card slot. There is a 13MP main camera sensor on the back with f/2.0 apertures along with a LED flash support while on the front we have an 8MP selfie sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Furthermore, the device supports many modes like HDR mode, Panorama shots and more.

ZTE has chosen to go with a small 2600mAh battery on the back that can be charged via micro USB port and the device is also equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack. The ZTE Blade A5 will come out of the box with the latest Android 9 Pie operating system with the companies own MIflavor 9.0 UI on top and the device might not be getting further updates in the feature. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to Android Advices for similar news and updates.