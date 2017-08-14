News

ZTE Blade ZMax Phablet with 6″ FHD Screen & Dual Rear Camera For $129

Posted on

There are many budget friendly devices available for the users to buy in the markets at an affordable price segment. Now, another phone added in this category from the ZTE company, which has been releasing low-cost devices for three years. It is called as ZTE Blade ZMax, which has now started booking for pre-orders through MetroPCS and will hit the stores from August 28th onwards. This is a 6-inch phablet price starting from $129.

The ZTE Blade ZMAX sports a 6-inch FHD display and is powered by a dual rear camera setup which contains a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP RGB sensor which create a bokeh feature like iPhone 7 plus device. It is slightly larger than the LG G stylo 3 (6.1 x 3.1 x 0.3 inches) phone regarding measurements which is 6.5 x 3.3 x 0.4 inches and is weighing around 6.2 ounces. It comes with a textured back panel and is rocking a fingerprint sensor at the rear panel.

ZTE Blade ZMax Key Specs:

  • 6-inch IPS LCD display,
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixel Resolution,
  • Octa-core 1.4GHz,
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 435,
  • Adreno 505 GPU,
  • 2GB RAM,
  • 32GB internal memory,
  • Expandable memory card slot of Upto 128GB,
  • Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS,
  • 3.5mm headset audio jack, Bluetooth 4.0, 3G, A-GPS and WIFI a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type C port
  • 16MP + 2MP rear facing camera,
  • 8MP front facing camera,
  • 4080mAh Battery

It is a dual SIM phone carried by a 4G LTE network and is backed by a 4080mAh capacity battery which should easily last more than two days. The ZMAX is powered by an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system out of the box. There is a 32GB of internal storage which would be allowing a microSD card up to 128GB and has 2GB of RAM. It has octa-core 1.4ghz Snapdragon 435 processor packed with 505 graphics.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Most Popular

3.3K
S8 Active

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active Rugged Phone with Snapdragon 835 SoC & 4,000mAh Battery Launched
3.3K
Vivo

Vivo XPlay 7 a.k.a Vivo X20 smartphone surfaces Online with On-Screen Fingerprint Sensor
3.1K
News

Gionee A1 Lite Smartphone with 20MP Selfie Camera & 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India for Rs. 14,999
2.9K
News

LG Q6 Smartphone with 5.5 FHD+ FullVision Display Launched in India For Rs. 14,990
2.2K
News

Umidigi S2 Pro With 5.99″ FHD+ Display and Dual Sony Camera Announced, Coming This October
2.1K
News

Micromax Evok Dual Note Smartphone Teasing on Social Media To Coming Soon
2.0K
News

Meizu M6 Note To Launch on August 23rd in China with Helio P25 SoC & 4GB RAM

AndroidAdvices.com is not affiliated with Google or any of the device manufacturers listed on this site. Android is a trademark of Google Inc. Use of this trademark is subject to Google Permissions.

Copyright © 2017 AndroidAdvices. Part of Digital World Solutions.

To Top