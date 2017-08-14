ZTE Blade ZMax Phablet with 6″ FHD Screen & Dual Rear Camera For $129

There are many budget friendly devices available for the users to buy in the markets at an affordable price segment. Now, another phone added in this category from the ZTE company, which has been releasing low-cost devices for three years. It is called as ZTE Blade ZMax, which has now started booking for pre-orders through MetroPCS and will hit the stores from August 28th onwards. This is a 6-inch phablet price starting from $129.

The ZTE Blade ZMAX sports a 6-inch FHD display and is powered by a dual rear camera setup which contains a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP RGB sensor which create a bokeh feature like iPhone 7 plus device. It is slightly larger than the LG G stylo 3 (6.1 x 3.1 x 0.3 inches) phone regarding measurements which is 6.5 x 3.3 x 0.4 inches and is weighing around 6.2 ounces. It comes with a textured back panel and is rocking a fingerprint sensor at the rear panel.



ZTE Blade ZMax Key Specs:

6-inch IPS LCD display,

1920 x 1080 Pixel Resolution,

Octa-core 1.4GHz,

Qualcomm Snapdragon 435,

Adreno 505 GPU,

2GB RAM,

32GB internal memory,

Expandable memory card slot of Upto 128GB,

Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS,

3.5mm headset audio jack, Bluetooth 4.0, 3G, A-GPS and WIFI a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type C port

16MP + 2MP rear facing camera,

8MP front facing camera,

4080mAh Battery

It is a dual SIM phone carried by a 4G LTE network and is backed by a 4080mAh capacity battery which should easily last more than two days. The ZMAX is powered by an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system out of the box. There is a 32GB of internal storage which would be allowing a microSD card up to 128GB and has 2GB of RAM. It has octa-core 1.4ghz Snapdragon 435 processor packed with 505 graphics.