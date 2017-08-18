ZTE TL99 Lamborghini Tauri Edition with Snapdragon 820 SoC Spotted on TENAA

We have seen the major handset makers such as Samsung, LG, and Apple brands released their flagship phones with a premium price tag, which offered high-end specifications along with premium build quality. Also, we have seen non-smartphone brands like Everest (8848) and Vertu which have been continuously introducing the super premium made phones. Earlier, few premium brands like TAG Heuer, Aston Martin, Porsche, and Bentley have also launched premium design smartphones.



Now, ZTE brand is also joining in this category with a premium design and has been spotted on TENAA certification with a model number of ZTE TL99. This phone looks identical to the same Tonino Lamborghini Alpha One smartphone that was released in Russia in May this year with a price tag of 119 thousand rubles (approx. Rs. 134673 in India/ $2100 in the U.S). The Tonino Lamborghini is the manufacture of the super luxury cars which had launched a couple of smartphones called as Antares and 88 Tauri.

Regarding design and specifications are similar to Tonino Lamborghini Alpha One smartphone, the ZTE TL99 comes with a 5.5-inch AMOLED display which has a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels and offers a Corning Gorilla Glass 4 on top for an extra bit of protection. It is supercharged with a Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor paired with Adreno 530 GPU. There is a 64GB of flash memory packed with 4GB of RAM. Further, it would support an external memory via microSD card slot up to 128GB.



The ZTE TL99 model is equipped with an Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box and has a dual SIM support. It is packed with a fingerprint sensor which is located below the rear camera. Also, it comes with a dual front facing speaker which gives high quality 3D sound experience. At the back side, we can also see the logo which is built with a “Raging Bull” metal. It is fueled by a 3,250mAh capacity battery with a support of Quick charge 3.0 fast charging technology.

For optics, there is a 20MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, and LED flash and has an 8MP secondary camera on the front with the support of f/2.2 aperture. This phone has a high Liquid metal body design with an Italian leather finish at the back which is stronger than the Titanium. Also, this device equipped with a dedicated DAC and ADC along with AKM 4961 HiFi recording processor and AKM4490 HiFi audio amplifier.

Source: TENAA