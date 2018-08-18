ZTE to Announce Axon 9 on August 30 at IFA

With IFA nearing, we are expected to see plenty of new smartphones and ZTE has scheduled an event on 30th August at the IFA 2018 in Berlin. The Axon 9 is expected to be announced at the event which will be the successor of the Axon 7 that was introduced in 2016. Moreover, ZTE will also display its leading 5G innovation at the trade show booth at the event. Nothing much about the handset is known for now yet but we should be knowing them at the event.

A few months back, the US Government banned ZTE from using American technology for seven years which was lifted by the US Secretary of Commerce Department a few weeks back after ZTE has paid them. A penalty of $400 million form the $1.4 billion in escrow at a U.S. bank. This Chinese phone maker has to rebrand the name to re-enter into the US and prove its self again.

The ZTE Axon is said to be featuring dual rear camera set up along with an 18:9 aspect ratio display. It is also expected to be powered with the latest Snapdragon 845 SoC and will also be the companies flagship device. The Axon 7 has a 5.5-inch display with 1440 x 2560 pixels resolutions and was powered by a Snapdragon 820 processor. It came out of the box with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which could be extended up to 512GB via microSD card. It sported a 20MP rear camera along with an 8MP front-facing camera. It had a 3250mAh battery along with Quick Charge 3.0 support for fast charging.

As of now, the pricing and the availability are not known which we should be known at the launch event only. We can expect ZTE to showcase many other products at the event and the company has already started sending the invitation for the same. What are your opinions on this upcoming device from ZTE? What new can the company bring for its users? Stay tuned to Android Advices and comment in the section below for more news and updates.

