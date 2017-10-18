Android 8.0 Oreo confirmed for Lenovo K8, K8 Plus and K8 Note Starting June 2018

Lenovo confirms Android 8.0 Oreo update for its K8, K8 Plus and K8 Note and this update will hit these mid-range devices in the month of July next year. According to Lenovo, the latest Android operating system will reach K8 by June and other two devices will receive it a month later in July. This should be a good news to these handset users but there is a lot of time before it reaches them.

These details have been given on the companies support page and the upgrade will be done via OTA and It also mentioned to back up all the data before upgrading to Android Oreo 8.0. The actual date of the update can change and is applicable to models that are sold by retailers and operators customised or even contract models will not be covered. It is also mentioned that some updates can be country specifications and might not be applicable globally.

The Lenovo K8 and the K8 Plus came with the 5.2-inch display while the K8 Note will sport 5.5 inches of display screen. All the three devices came out of the box with Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system and all these will come with onboard storage of 32GB. The Lenovo K8 came with a 13MP main camera sensor while the K8 Plus and K8 Note feature dual 13MP + 5MP camera on the other two devices.

The K8 and K8 Plus has an 8 MP front camera while the K8 Note has 13MP selfie camera. All the devices support dual SIM connectivity and are splash resistant. Do you own any of these devices? If yes, which one is it? Comment in the section below and stay tuned for more news and updates. There is still a long wait around 8 to 9 months for these handsets to be updated to the latest Android 8.0 Oreo operating system.

