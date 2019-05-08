Check the list of Smartphones to Support Android Q Beta Update

Well, who does not like to get the latest updates? Almost everyone does and at the Google I/O 2019, the tech giant has announced the Android Q Beta 3 update. This update will be available for 21 different smartphones which are from 12 different OEMs unlike what we have seen with earlier Android Q beta updates that were limited only for Pixels smartphones. The Upcoming Android Q with be bringing support for the foldable phones along with 5G while the latest beta brings new features like focus more, dark theme, live caption, smart reply and more.

Below is the list of the smartphone which would be supporting the latest Android Q Beta update.

1. Google Pixel

2. Google Pixel XL

3. Google Pixel 2

4. Google Pixel 2 XL

5. Google Pixel 3

6. Google Pixel 3 XL

7. Essential Phone

8. Asus ZenFone 5Z

9. Huawei Mate 20 Pro

10. Sony Xperia XZ#

11. Nokia 8.1

12. LG G8 ThinQ

13. OnePlus 6T

14. Vivo X27

15. Vivo NEX S

16. Vivo NEX A

17. Tecno Spark 3 Pro

18. Oppo Reno

19. Realme 3 Pro

20. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G

21. Xiaomi Mi 9

There are download links of the Android Q 3 Beta update we do not recommend you to do it and instead wait for the official updates which are bugs free. Furthermore, the beta build may come with many bugs which might affect the performance of your smartphone.

You can download the update from the companies official website if you are having the eligible device with you. You will also be provided with all the instruction on the website along with the download file. The user needs to restart their device once the download file is installed to use the latest Android Beta Build. Do you own any of these smartphones? Have you installed the Android Q beta on it? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.

Via