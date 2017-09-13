News

Bluboo S8+ & S2 with Tri-bezel Display & 18:9 Aspect Ratio Devices Leaked Online

Posted on

After launching Bluboo S8, the Chinese ODM company is planning to launch two new devices with thin bezel-less design and new aspect ratio called as Bluboo S8+ and Bluboo S2. These two phones are the successors of the Bluboo S8 and Bluboo S2 device which was launched earlier. The both devices are going to develop for competing for the Mi Mix 2 bezel-less device, which has launched recently. This company is working on a new concept that would be packed with tri-bezel-less display and 18:9 aspect ratio of devices, which is expected to be launched very soon.

As of now, we don’t have any leaked price & availability of the devices, but few specifications have been surfacing online with images. Both Bluboo S8+ & S2 devices would use a Sharp’s 6-inch HD+ display which have a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels with 18:9 aspect ratio and would offer a 268ppi of pixel density. Under the hood, the Bluboo S8+ phone is expected to be powered by an MT6750 octa-core processor along with Mali T860 graphics and 4GB of RAM. There would be a 64GB of internal storage which would be also further expandable via microSD card slot.

Also, the S8+ phone would offer a dual rear camera setup but yet to be revealed, while the Bluboo S2 phone would also be packed with a dual rear camera setup which contains 16MP + 8MP sensor. On the front, the Bluboo S2 would offer dual front cameras which include 13MP + 8MP sensor. The Bluboo S2 smartphone is motivated by Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 smartphone, while Bluboo S8+ phone follows the Galaxy S8. The Bluboo S2 phone would be equipped with a fingerprint sensor for unlocking a device. The Bluboo S8+ phone would be powered by a 360 OS with pre-installed applications.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Most Popular

5.4K
News

Meizu M6 Note with 5.5″ FHD Display & Snapdragon 625 SoC Launched, Pricing Starts From 1099 Yuan
5.1K
News

Nokia 8 Phone has started pre-orders via Carphone Warehouse and giving a Free Smartwatch
5.0K
Vivo

Vivo X20 Smartphone To Launch on September 21st
4.8K
News

LG V30 Smartphone with 6″ OLED FullVision Display & Dual Cameras Launched
4.8K
News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Phablet with Quad HD+ Infinity Display Launched For Rs. 67,900
4.1K
News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 2017 Tablet with 8″ WXVGA Display & 5,000mAh Battery Launched
4.0K
News

Lenovo K8 Plus Smartphone with Dual Rear Cameras & 4,000mAh Battery Launched For Rs. 10,999

AndroidAdvices.com is not affiliated with Google or any of the device manufacturers listed on this site. Android is a trademark of Google Inc. Use of this trademark is subject to Google Permissions.

Copyright © 2017 AndroidAdvices. Part of Digital World Solutions.

To Top