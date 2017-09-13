Bluboo S8+ & S2 with Tri-bezel Display & 18:9 Aspect Ratio Devices Leaked Online

After launching Bluboo S8, the Chinese ODM company is planning to launch two new devices with thin bezel-less design and new aspect ratio called as Bluboo S8+ and Bluboo S2. These two phones are the successors of the Bluboo S8 and Bluboo S2 device which was launched earlier. The both devices are going to develop for competing for the Mi Mix 2 bezel-less device, which has launched recently. This company is working on a new concept that would be packed with tri-bezel-less display and 18:9 aspect ratio of devices, which is expected to be launched very soon.



As of now, we don’t have any leaked price & availability of the devices, but few specifications have been surfacing online with images. Both Bluboo S8+ & S2 devices would use a Sharp’s 6-inch HD+ display which have a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels with 18:9 aspect ratio and would offer a 268ppi of pixel density. Under the hood, the Bluboo S8+ phone is expected to be powered by an MT6750 octa-core processor along with Mali T860 graphics and 4GB of RAM. There would be a 64GB of internal storage which would be also further expandable via microSD card slot.

Also, the S8+ phone would offer a dual rear camera setup but yet to be revealed, while the Bluboo S2 phone would also be packed with a dual rear camera setup which contains 16MP + 8MP sensor. On the front, the Bluboo S2 would offer dual front cameras which include 13MP + 8MP sensor. The Bluboo S2 smartphone is motivated by Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 smartphone, while Bluboo S8+ phone follows the Galaxy S8. The Bluboo S2 phone would be equipped with a fingerprint sensor for unlocking a device. The Bluboo S8+ phone would be powered by a 360 OS with pre-installed applications.