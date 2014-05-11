Download NOKIA X Flash Tool, an All-in-One tool to Flash System, Boot, Recovery & Fastboot – Details

While no one would have ever thought that NOKIA will someday be coming up with an Android smartphone, here comes the flasher which will help you to flash the system, boot, recovery and also one can easily flash the partitions. So after checking out the list of quick pre requisites mentioned below, lets proceed to check on what are the quick pre requisites first and then we will head over to the detailed procedure which will help you use the Nokia X Flashing tool.

Quick Pre Requisites:

Create a manual backup of all the data present in your Nokia X android smartphone so as to make sure that just in case if the data gets lost or corrupted, the same can be restored with the help of simple steps.

SMS – Use “SMS Backup & Restore app”,

Contacts – Sync with the Gmail application,

Call Log – Call Log and Restore

Images, Songs, Videos, Files – Copy to internal / External SD Card,

APN and MMS Settings – Note down from the path “Applications > Settings > Wireless and Network > Mobile Networks > Access Point Names”

Battery charge left in your device needs to be a minimum of 60% or else device might get turn off in the middle of firmware update.

All thanks to Senior XDA member AngSanley who has come up with this flashing tool. So, lets check out on how you can use this tool for flashing the tool.

Procedure to Use Nokia X flashing tool:

Download the Nokia X Flash Tool and open the same in your computer.

Connect your device to the computer with the help of original USB cable and then click on “Detect Device” and then you can select the files at your convenience which may range form system, boot, recovery, variant, data, cache and pre load.

In coming days to come, we will be coming with the articles which will help you install the custom recovery images.

Just in case if you missed it, you can root and install the boot loader in your NOKIA X android smartphone and also you can install the custom ROM firmware which is based on Jellybean 4.1.2 Android OS.

Note: If at all your Nokia X smartphone gets in the boot loop mode, then you need to turn off the device and then reapply the update from the start. To turn off you can long press the power button and repeat the whole process again.

Do let us know in the comments section just in case if you face any issues as we will be more than happy to help you out.