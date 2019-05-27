Get up to $120 Off on Unlocked Moto G7 Play with Carrier activation

The mid-range Motorola G7 Play launched early this year didn’t make much impact on the market. Recently we have also seen the unlocked variant of the Moto G7 Play got 50 percent discount at Best Buy and now. The device was launched for $200 which was later slashed down to $180 but now, if the user is activating the device on Sprint, they can grab the handset for as low as $79.99.

This is a great deal considering there are no strings attached with it and even no monthly installments required for it. The user just needs an existing Sprint account or a new account has to be created. The other unlocked activations that you have are $129 on Verizon and AT&T while on Sprint it is $79.99. Well moving forward, the Moto G7 Plus comes with 6.2-inch IPS LCD 1080 x 2270 pixels display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection to save the device from minor falls and scratches. Under the hood, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset with eight cores and 1.8 GHz clocking speed coupled with Adreno 509 GPU and 4GB of RAM.

Talking about the camera department, the Moto G7 Play has a 16MP + 5MP camera setup on the rear along with a dual-LED dual-tone flash while on the front, there is a 12MP single selfie camera that can also record 2160p videos at 30 fps. Furthermore, the device is available in 64GB of onboard storage option which can be extended further up to 512GB via microSD card slot. The handset will be available in Viva Red and Deep Indigo color options.

The device features a 3000mAh battery on the back with the support for 27W fast charging technology and comes out of the box with Android 9 Pie operating system. The Moto G7 Plus has a fingerprint sensor on the back and has many other connectivity options like Bluetooth, Dual 4G VoLTE and other options. So are you going to get this device on a discount? Let us know by commenting in the section below and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.