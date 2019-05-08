Google Pixel 3a & Pixel 3a XL Announced with a Starting price of $399 – All Details

Well, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones have been in the leaks from many days and the handsets have been announced at the Google 2019 Developer conference at Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, California, United States. These handsets are among the most awaited devices of this year and at the Google I/O event the latest Android Q OS has also been announced as the tech giant does it every year.

Both the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones will be midrange handsets which get a polycarbonate body build instead of the glass body we have seen on the flagship Pixel 3 and 3 XL smartphones. We know Pixel devices for its great camera features and the same will be provided with these mid-range offerings also. Except for the display sizes both the Pixel 3a and 3a XL devices are similar to each other.

The smaller Pixel 3a features a 5.6-inch FHD+ OLED display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 while the bigger 3a XL comes with a 6.0-inch FHD+ OLED display. Both will be getting Dragontrail glass protection o top. Under the hood, we can find an octa-core Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 670 SoC coupled with Adreno 615 GPU and Kryo 360 CPU on both the handsets. It will be coming in 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage option.

Talking about the optics, Google does not follow the fancy triple camera setup or for that matter even dual cameras on the rear instead it uses a single 12.2 MP camera with f/1.8 apertures o both the devices with autofocus and dual pixel phase detection. Furthermore, it also has electronic image stabilization for the rear sensors and comes with features like Night Sight, Top Shot, Super Res and HDR+ modes. Both the handsets support 4K video recording up to 30fps and will be featuring 8MP selfie camera.

Interestingly, both the handsets will be featuring Active Edge tech, that allows its uses to trigger the Google Assistant just by squeezing the sides of the phone. There is a fingerprint sensor on the rear along with the face unlocking option. The smaller Pixel 3a is powered with a 3000mAH battery while its bigger sibling has a 3700mAh battery. Both will be supporting 18W Quick Charge USB PD charging.

Both the smartphones will come out of the box with Android 9 Pie operating system and Google also promised software updates for up to three years on these. Both are 4G variants which come with 3.5mm audio jack, Stereo front-firing speakers and USB Type-C Charging port. These will be coming in Just Black and Clearly While color options are priced at $399 and $479 respectively.

They will be available via Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, US Cellular, Spectrum Mobile (Charter), C Spire, AT&T, and Google Fi. The devices are already available via Google Store and will be available through partners from tomorrow. Are you planning to get any of these devices? Is the pricing of these are optimal? Comment in the section below to share your vies on the same and also if you have more queries and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.