How to Sync Connect Android Phones with Mac OS

So, from now you can not only connect your iDevice like iPad, iPhone or even iPad with your Mac but also can connect and sync the latest blockbuster Android device with your Mac. Android comes with capability by which it can be synced with Mac’s iCal, Address Book and also can be synced with even iTunes so that all your important data like albums, music, pictures and podcasts can be synced with easily. So, before we proceed you should keep Mac, Salling Media Sync, Android device with USB data cable handy as you will be requiring these.
Procedure to Sync Android with Mac:
- Before you proceed to connect your device with USB cable to your Mac, go to Applications, then head to Development, USB debugging and turn on the USB Debugging mode by tapping on it if it’s not active.
- Now, you will have to use the Salling Media Sync, open this software tool and follow the on screen steps to proceed. Once it’s installed on your Mac, you can use your USB Cable and you can hook your Android device to the Mac. You can use iTunes to sync music, pictures, and podcasts from your Mac to Android.
- For syncing the address book, you need to first have the Google account, the head to Address book, tap on address book, Preferences, Synchronize with Google. Once this option is checked, you need to sign in the account. All the changes automatically synchronized with Android and vice versa.
- Or else if you just want to transfer the files like songs, wallpapers and other files which android supports just connect your device, Go to Settings, Applications, Development and then tap on USB debugging to select.
Now, drag down the notifications window and click on USB connection. Click on Mount and you will see a new drive with no name on your desktop and there you go, you can copy all your files into SD drive.
Pierre
May 29, 2012 at 1:50 am
Merci, it works on samsung galaxy Ace…..fine!
Antony
May 20, 2012 at 9:51 am
Brilliant advice, thanks.
I also spent a long time trying to find “Development” in the Mac Applications folder. All seems to work now, yet agree with the comments regarding how frustrating it is to work with Apple. Can fully understand the motivations they have to make the system closed to ensure near 100% domination of the connectivity environment, yet geezzz…!!!
euge
April 10, 2012 at 3:55 am
Hey!! when i go to applications on my macbook pro, i can’t find development!!
Malechi
September 12, 2011 at 2:16 pm
after calling Samsung, getting the worst customer service EVER & thinking i’d made a huge mistake, U made everything better – & without me even having to install Kies for Mac (i have the windows version which was a massive waste of MB’s!) My device is syncing now with itunes as i type – thank U so much!
raj gahlot
September 5, 2011 at 6:04 pm
nothing working as per your instructions tried everything. no usb notification comes on screen.. i’m using Galaxy S ICH500
Greg J
September 4, 2011 at 3:19 am
MACs are closed systems…I guess if you buy EVERYTHING Mac then you they may be able to talk to each other. I am not willing to spend 2x for everything…phones, computers, TVs, etc. The MAC OS is closed and makes it so hard to work with other systems…not open like the PCs.
I can connect my droid 3 to ANY windows operating system and a windows open that allows me to manage my music, photos etc on the PC. It works for XP, Vista and Windows 7 with no problem…and the USB charges the phone. When I connect to my $2000 Mac not only does it not recognize the Droid as being connected, it doesn’t even charge my phone. I am sending my MacPro back and going back to PC. Very frustrating.
Eleni
February 7, 2017 at 8:42 pm
You are right!
Brianna
September 2, 2011 at 6:33 am
So i stil doesn’t work for the phone i have cause i does not have an option to connect to a samsung gem. Any suggestions?
NeaL Pradeep
September 2, 2011 at 5:18 pm
have you tried using the KIES for MAC!
lobes
August 23, 2011 at 3:07 pm
people having probs finding the ‘Development” folder like Tej and Nick need to make sure they are going to ‘Applications’ on their PHONE not the Mac. Worked perfectly for me. Cheers.
merewyn
August 21, 2011 at 4:48 pm
so i downloaded the Kies. i have tried to sync ALL DAY!! but now the Kies says that it doesn’t support my device….i think i’m going to take back this galaxy and stick with my iphone! i’m soooo frustrated!
John
August 20, 2011 at 1:56 pm
Just don t buy a MAC they are rubbish to syc with everything!! unless its APPLE!!! Rea;;y can t understand what the big big fuss about them!!
Michelle
August 18, 2011 at 2:24 am
When I do this, there is no USB notification. Now what?
NeaL Pradeep
August 18, 2011 at 8:59 am
Usb notification will be there on home screen.
Rick
August 16, 2011 at 5:57 pm
Just got GalaxyS2,dont quite understand about sync with my mac computer running osx Leapord you say go to applications then Development,well I’m only a novice but when I open Applications I dont find anything that says development can u give any help with this ?? regards Rick
NeaL Pradeep
August 16, 2011 at 8:09 pm
have you downloaded the KIES for MAC?
Tej
August 19, 2011 at 11:07 am
I have the same problem here, I have downloaded Kies, but then I cant explore the Galaxy tab 10.1 like a normal USB, I tried that on a windows 7 and I have no problems with it. I cant find the development on applications either. Please help, Thanx?
Stephanie
August 9, 2011 at 2:55 am
THANKS SO MUCH. first person who actually helped! 🙂
NeaL Pradeep
August 9, 2011 at 10:35 am
hey stephanie thanks for your appreciation, we look forward for your continued support..
David Deahl
June 18, 2011 at 4:00 pm
Would love to have a more detailed description as to how to bring iTunes into the Samsung TAB device.
Colin
September 16, 2011 at 5:19 pm
David, read the instructions above regarding Salling Media Sync. It works flawlessly with the Galaxy Tab, and the Galaxy S2 phone, and transfers all songs, pics, playlists, everything out of iTunes. Be sure to set it up so it sends everything to the SD card if you have one…it’ll open a window for both the phone and the card – just check the auto sync on the card only. it’s the best investment I’ve made 🙂
Andrew
May 31, 2011 at 9:28 am
Perfect. Debugging it worked wonders – I used doubletwist instead and it has worked great on my Galaxy S2. Thanks for the great tip!
yo
May 11, 2011 at 7:50 pm
loads of folder pop up when its on the phone ???
jamie mcclennan
May 5, 2011 at 12:38 pm
Wow. Cheers dude, been searching the internet for two days to work out how to do this. Yours is the first article I’ve read that’s explained how to get the device to show up in my Devices on my mac.
Hallelujah! Huge thankyou!