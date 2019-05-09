Huawei P Smart Z Smartphone Announced with 6.59-inch FHD+ Ultra FullView Display

Huawei P Smart Z is a new smartphone from Huawei that has been announced silently which will be an addition to its Z series. This mid-range devices will be available in Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, and Emerald Green color options and is priced at 279 Euros (approx US$312). The device is already available in Italy and should be available in Spain and other countries soon but a specific date has not been mentioned.

Talking about the specs sheet, the handset comes with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ Ultra FellView display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It comes out of the box with Android 9 Pie operating system with the companies EMUI 9.0 on top. Under the hood, there is an Octa-Core Kirin 710F 12nm SoC coupled with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. There is 4GB of RAM on the device since it is a mid-range handset along with 64GB of storage option that can be extended further up to 512GB.

There is a 16MP main camera sensor with an LED flash and is supported with a secondary 2MP camera on the rear. While on the front we can find a 16MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture. The device measures 163.5 mm × 77.3 mm × 8.8 mm in size while weighing 196.8 grams in weight. There is a fingerprint sear on the device and also has face unlocking system to unlock the device.

On the rear, there is a 4000mAh battery but nothing is mentioned about any fast charging technology. The connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, WI-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v4.2 LE, GPS+ GLONASS, NFC and USB Type-C charging port. Are you planning to get this handset? Let us know in the comment section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to Android Advices for more similar updates.

Source