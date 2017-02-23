How to install Android 7.0 Nougat Firmware on AT&T Galaxy S6 & Galaxy S6 Edge

Samsung has already updated its latest flagship smartphones the Galaxy S7 and the Galaxy S7 Edge to Android 7.0 Nougat and has promised to update a couple of other smartphones as well. On the same lines, the company has now pushed the update for the Galaxy S6 and the Galaxy S6 Edge as well. Samsung has launched the latest G920AUU5EQA8 Android 7.0 nougat firmware for Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge AT&T variants. If for some reason you haven’t recieved the update on your smartphone yet, you can manually flash this file to update your AT&T S6 and the S6 Edge to the latest firmware.
The Galaxy S6 and the S6 Edge are the company’s flagships from the year 2015 and is still considered to be one of the best devices available in the market. It is powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core Samsung Exynos 7420 processor and it comes with 3GB of RAM. There is a QHD display as well on the front which looks absolutely fantastic. On the camera side of things, we have a 16MP rear facing shooter and there is also a 5MP front facing selfie shooter.
As mentioned earlier, this firmware is the latest one available and it is based on Android 7.0 Nougat version of Android. Do make a note that it only works on the Galaxy S6 and the Galaxy S6 Edge and hence don’t try to install it on any other smartphone. There are a few prerequisites which you need to make sure before going ahead with the installtion and they are –
Prerequisite
- The first step is to enable the USB Debugging on your smartphone. To do this, simply open settings and go to developer options. If your developer options are not enabled then be sure to tap on the build number for a couple of times to enable the same.
- Now once it is open, open the developer options and find the USB Debugging and tap to enable it.
- The next step is to enable the OEM Unlock feature. To do this, simply open settings and then go to developer options again and then enable OEM unlocking.
- Also download and install Samsung Driver or Kies software as well.
- You will also need the Odin tool and hence make sure to download that as well.
- And then finally download the .zip files from the link given below which is essential for the installation.
G920A G920AUU5EQA8 for Galaxy S6 (AT&T)
G925A G925AUU5EQA8 for Galaxy S6 Edge (AT&T)
Installation
- The first step is to extract the .zip file which you downloaded the from the links given above along with the Odin.zip as well.
- After that, simply switch off your phone and turn to download mode.
- To do this, simply press and hold the Volume down + home + power.
- After this, run Odin.exe into the extracter folder and then connect your device to the PC.
- The Odin software will automatically detect your device and then after that just click the Ap box and select the .zip firmware file.
- Check the Auto-Reboot box and click on start button.
- Now the installation will begin and once it is done, your device will reboot into the new software.
Do make a note that the final reboot may some time since it has to initiate everything and we suggest you to stay patient. Having said that, in case you face any difficulty with the process, then be sure to let us know in the comment section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more such tutorials.