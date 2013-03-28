List of WaterProof Android Mobile Phones in the Market with Prices

Smartphone Industry is becoming very hard to compete in, with various new features being introduced the mobile companies have now entered into the Waterproof mobile phones market. IP 57 and IP 67 are the numbers given to certify a mobile phones as waterproof and dust proof. So if you are planning to buy a waterproof phone make sure you look at this number in the specifications.

These are phones well suited to people like me who are chronic droppers of mobile phones everywhere. So if you don’t want to spoil your mobile phone when you are gardening and drop it in your garden mud or small pool of water, then these are the phones which should be considered.

Sony Xperia Z:

It comes with a 5-inch TFT Capacitive touch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. 1.5 GHz Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon Processor powers the device which has Android v4. 1 (Jelly Bean) Operating System. Has an impressive 13.1 MP rear Camera with Autofocus, LED flash with Video recording at 1080p HD Video at 30fps and 2.2MP front facing Camera is also present. Sony Xperia Z has got a IP57 certificate as a waterproof and dust proof smartphone.

Sony Xperia Z is priced at $650 or INR 35,000

Sony Xperial Acro S:

It comes with a 4.3-inch LED Capacitive touch screen display with a resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. The device is powered by 1.5GHz Dual Core Qualcomm Snapdragon Processor having Android v4.s0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) as the Operating System supported by 1GB RAM, 16GB on-board memory. Has an impressive 12MP Camera with Autofocus, LED flash along with 1080p HD Video recording at 30fps and 1.3MP front facing camera. Sony Xperia Acro S has got a IP57 certificate as a waterproof and dust proof smartphone.

Sony Xperia Acro S is priced at $450 or INR 25,000

Sony Xperia GO:

It comes with a 3.5-inch LED Capacitive touch screen having a resolution of 320 x 480 pixels. The device is powered by 1GHz Cortex-A9 Dual Core NovaThor Processor having Android v2.3 Gingerbread as the Operating System supported by 512MB of RAM, 8GB Internal Memory. 5MP rear Camera with Autofocus, LED flash and 720p HD Video Recording at 30fps. Sony Xperia GO has got a IP57 certificate as a waterproof and dust proof smartphone. Sony Xperia GO has got a IP67 certificate as a waterproof and dust proof smartphone.

Sony Xperia GO is priced at $280 or INR 15,000

Sony Ericson Active:

It comes with a 3 inch Reality display with Mobile BRAVIA Engine having a screen resolution of 480×320 pixels. The device is powered by a 1GHz Scorpion processor having Android 2.3 Gingerbread operating system which can be upgraded to ICS and the operating system is supported by 512 MB of RAM. 5 MP camera with LED flash and 720p video recording at 30 fps and a 1GB internal memory which can be expanded with micro SD card. Sonr Ericson Active has got a IP57 certificate as a waterproof and dust proof smartphone.

Sony Ericsson Active is priced at $280 or INR 15,000

Motorola Defy Plus:

It comes with a 3.7-inch TFT Capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 480 x 854 pixels. The device is powered by 1GHz Cortex-A8 TI OMAP Processor with PowerVR SGX530 GPU having Android v2.3 (Gingerbread) Operating System. 5MP camera with Autofocus, LED flash and VGA video recording.

Motorola Defy Plus is priced at $240 or INR 13,000

Motorola Defy Mini is also another smaller version of Defy Plus which is also water resistant.

Motorola Razr Maxx:

It comes with a 4.3 inch super AMOLED Advanced touch screen with a resolution of 540×960 pixels. The device is powered by Dual-Core 1.2 GHz processor with 1 GB of RAM and 16GB of internal memory. It has a 8 MP rear camera with Autofocus, LED Flash and a 1.3MP front facing camera.

Motorola Razr Maxx is being termed as the Strongest Smart phone around because of its Kevlar covering given to the phone which is a material used to make bullet proof jackets.

Motorola Razr Maxx is priced at $560 or INR 30,000

Panasonic ELUGA Power:

It comes with a 5-inch LCD Capacitive touch screen having a resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. The device is powered by a 1.5GHz Dual Core Qualcomm Snapdragon Processor with Adreno 225 GPU having Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich Operating System. With an 8MP camera and 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps and a partly VGA camera in the front. Panasonic ELUGA power has got a IP57 certificate as a waterproof and dust proof smartphone.

Panasonic ELUGA power is priced at $560 or INR 30,000

Samsung S5690 Galaxy X cover:

It comes with a 3.65 inches Capacitive touch screen and Corning Gorilla Glass with a resolution of 320 x 480 pixels. The device is powered by a 800 MHz Marvell MG2 Processor having Android v2.3 (Gingerbread) Operating system. It has a 3.15 MP Rear camera with Autofocus and LED flash and a VGA front camera.

Samsung S5690 Galaxy X cover is priced at $230 or INR 12400

Toshiba Regza:

It comes with a 4 inch FWVGA Capacitive touch screen, and be powered by a 1GHZ Snapdragon processor. It has an impressive 12MP camera. The device is having Android v2.3 (Gingerbread) Operating system. Toshiba is trying its hand in the smartphone market with this waterproof smartphone but only time will tell how it will fare in the market.

Toshiba Regza price is yet to be announced

Fujitsu:

Fujitsu has also ventured into the Waterproof and Dust proof mobile phones market by introducing it 2 models Fujitsu F705i and Fujitsu F704i which are not high end smartphones but with basic features of camera, music player and under water resistance upto 3 meters.

Kyocera Hydro Phone:

It comes with a 3.5 inches IPS LCD touchscreen with a resolution of 480 x 320 pixels. It has a IPx5 and IPx7 certification which gives it waterproof credibility. The device is powered by a 1 Ghz Snapdragon S2 MSM8655 processor with 512 MB of RAM having a Android v2.3 (Gingerbread) Operating system. It has a 3.2 MP rear facing camera with front facing camera.

Lenovo A660:

It comes with a 4 inch touch screen. The device is powered by 1 GHz dual core processor having Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich Operating system 5 mega pixel camera rear side and VGA front camera. It also has Dual Sim GSM + GSM capability. the price of Lenovo A660 will be released shortly after its release.

It comes with a 3.2 inches display with a Asahi Glass similar to Gorilla Display. It works with the 2.3.5 Gingerbread Operating system. It runs on 1Ghz single core processor. It comes with a IP 67 certification which gives Waterproof and dust proof Credibility to the mobile phones

Lenovo A660 is Priced at $ 200 or INR 11000 Approximately

The list of Waterproof phones is going to be increasing in the recent future as all of the mobilephone companies are getting into the competition with many other phones which we will be updating regularly watch this space if you want to buy a waterproof phone.