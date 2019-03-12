Moto G7 Power and Moto G7 Play to be Launched on March 22 & April 5 in the US

Motorola’s G7 series was announced last month in Brazil and now after the announcement of the Moto G7, the company has decided to bring two new variants to the US. The Moto G7 Power will be going for presale on 15th of March and will be available on March on 22nd for $249. On the other hand, the G7 Play is priced at $199 that will be going for pre-order starting March 29 and will be going for sale on 5th April 2019. These devices can be pre-ordered from Best Buy, B&H Photo as well as Motorola online store form the dates mentioned and will be available on Amazon from the launch day.

Coming to the Moto G7 Power will be featuring a 6.2-inch HD+ (1570 x 720 pixels) resolutions with 2.5D curved glass on top and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection from minor falls and scratches. Under the hood, there is an Octa-core Snapdragon 632 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and Adreno 506 GPU. The onboard storage is limited to 64GB which could be extended further up to a maximum of 512GB via microSD card slot.

The device has a 12MP rear-facing camera with LED flash and on the front, while there is an 8MP selfie camera. On the rear, we can find a massive 5000mAh battery with 15W Turbocharging which will be the selling point of the device that is claimed by the company to last three days. On the other hand, the Moto G7 Play is an entry-level device that comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ display and will be powered by a Snapdragon 632 SoC.

There is a 13MP main camera sensor along with an 8MP selfie camera. Furthermore, it will be having a 3000mAh battery and will come with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be extended further up to a maximum of 512GB via microSD card slot. It will come out of the box with Android 9.0 Pie and will have a fingerprint sensor on the rear. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.