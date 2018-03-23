Oppo A1 Smartphone Announced in China with 5.7” Display & 4GB RAM

Oppo A1 is a new mid-range device from Oppo which has been announced by the company in China. The device is similar to A83 that was announced recently. This Smartphone comes in Dark Blue and Cherry Red color variants and is priced at 1499 Yuan (approx. S 537) and is available for order in China and is going for sale from 1st of April. This handset comes with AI beauty technology that can scan 00 facial recognition spots which will beautify a selfie shot and can also unlock the handset quickly by scanning 128 facial points.

Coming to the specifications of the Oppo A1, there is a 5.7-inch touchscreen display with HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) full screen 2.5D curved glass display. Under the hood, there is a 2.5GHz Octa-core processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. Out of the box, it will come with Android 7.1 Nougat Operating system with ColourOS 3.2 UI on top and might also get further updates. The onboard storage is at 64GB which can be extended further up to a maximum of 128GGB via microSD card slot.

The handset supports dual SIM and has other connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n and also Bluetooth 4.2 along with GPS and A-GPS. There is a 3180mAh battery on the rear to power the smartphone and also has a 3.5mm audio jack. The Oppo A1 has a 13MP camera sensor on the rear with LED flash and has 8MP selfie camera for video calling. The handset measures 150.5 mm × 73.1 mm × 7.7 mm and weighs 143 grams.

Since there is no fingerprint sensor on this device, the company has added face unlock, to enhance the security levels. We are not sure when this device will be available globally but will be updating once we get official news from this smartphone maker. Are you planning to get this smartphone? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.

Source