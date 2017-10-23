News

Oppo R11s Smartphone to be Announced on November 2nd with Snapdragon 660 SoC

Posted on

Smartphone maker Oppo has announced that it will be introducing its R11s which will be the successor of the R11. The handset will be launched in China on 2nd November and also confirmed that it will be featuring a 20 MP camera on both rear and front side. From the image teaser, we can confirm the dual camera setup on the rear along with an unibody design.

The AnTuTu listing of the revealed many specifications of this upcoming device that includes an 6” inch FHD+ (2160 x 1080) pixels resolution with 18:9 display. Under the hood, there is an Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm SoC (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs)coupled with 4GB of RAM and Adreno 512 GPU. The device will support Dual SIM while the second slot is a Hybrid slot that can be used to insert a nano-SIM card or a microSD card.

There is a 16MP rear-facing camera with dual-tone LED flash which will be accompanied by a secondary 20MP camera. There will be a 20MP camera on the front and expected to have an LED flash for selfies. There is the mandatory fingerprint sensor on the device to enhance the security levels while doing online transactions as well as unlocking the handset.

The onboard storage is limited to 64GB which can be extended further with the help of microSD card slot. There will be a 3205mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charging and has the connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, WI-Fi 802.11.ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, A-GPS and 3.5mm audio jack. It is expected that the Oppo R11s Plus will also be unveiled along with the R11s with 6GB of RAM. What do you think about this device? Comment in the section below and stay tuned for more news and updates. We need to wait few more days to know the official pricing along with the Global launch.

