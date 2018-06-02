Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with Snapdragon 845 likely to be unveiled on August 9

A couple of days earlier we got the news about the South Korean giant delaying the launch of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 9 due to few design changes and now, according to few reports Samsung is working on revamping the camera of the smartphone and this flagship will be unveiled on 9th of August. Earlier the handset was expected to be unveiled by mid-July and now it will come with an upgraded Qualcomm chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will be having an upgraded camera also and expected to see much more news about the same in the coming days. The upgraded chipset is expected to be Snapdragon 845 for few markets and others might come with Exynos as we have seen with earlier Samsung devices. Samsung has already seen a good amount of sales with its flagship Galaxy S9.

The Samsung “Unpacked” event, will be held in New York, which is two weeks earlier than last year. The South Korean Giant is also said to be working on a smart speaker which will be coupled with its digital assistant Bixby. Well, it will be interesting to see the new features along with this upcoming device and the Note series has always had popularity among its customers except for the series of blasts we witnessed with the Galaxy Note 7.

According to a data from IDC, Samsung had seen 23 percent of the smartphone market in the first quarter while Apple has 16 percent, clearly showing its higher sales. How excited are you to see the Galaxy Note 9? Are you planning to get this new upcoming flagship device from Samsung? Do comment in the section below if you have any queries and stay tuned to Android Advices for more. We will be back with more updates and news about the same in the coming days.

