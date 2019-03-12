Unlocked Galaxy Note 9 Starts Receiving Android 9 Pie Update in the US

Samsung has started rolling out Android 9 Pie update to the unlock models of Galaxy Note 9 Phablet in the US. The device is receiving Android 9 Pie flavor after a month of carrier-locked units got it. Initially, AT&T released the update and was followed by Sprint and T-Mobile. Verizon has also started pushing the update today and according to few reports from the users, the unlocked Galaxy Note 9 is also getting the update.

The update will come with the firmware version N960U1UEUCSB3 and it will be hitting the device via OTA. The size of the update is 1.7GB so it is suggested to download it via Wi-Fi connectivity instead of data to avoid charges. This also brings the security patch for the month of February and also all the features of the Android 9 Pie. It also gets the One UI updated and gives a new interface.

The update might take some time before it hits your device since it is being rolled out via OTA. If you can’t wait for it, you can always go to the settings of the phone and check it manually from the system updates section and download it if the file is available. After the download complete, make sure the device has enough battery on it before the installation starts. As you know this Phablet comes with a 6.4-inch display with Corning Glass 5 protection on top.

It came out of the box with Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and comes in 6GB RAM as well as 8GB RAM options along with 128GB and 512GB storage. There is a 12M + 12MP camera set up on the rear while on the front we can find a single 8MP selfie sensor. It will be powered with a 4000mAh battery and supports 15W quick charging. Well, do you own a Galaxy Note 9? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more updates.