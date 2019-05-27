Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Launched in India with SD 855 SoC

We all have been waiting for the Xiaomi’s latest gaming smartphone called the Black Shark 2 which is the successor of the Black Shark Helo that was launched last year in the month of October. The new smartphone was launched earlier this year and is on sale in European and Chinese markets but today the device has stepped into the Indian market that will be competing with other gaming devices like the Nubia Red Magic 3 gaming device.

The latest device comes with a Glass and metal combined body with an RGB backlit LED logo on the back along with a dual RGB strip on the sides. Furthermore, the device comes with front-firing stereo speakers and have a USB Type-C charging port. Discussing the specs sheet of the handset it comes with 6.39-inch True View AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. Furthermore, it has a notch-less display that offers 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The gaming device runs out of the box with the latest Android 9 Pie operating system with custom Black Shark OS on top. Xiaomi has included a 48MP + 13MP dual camera setup on the rear with f/1.75 aperture and a single 20MP selfie camera the front with f/2.0 aperture. The device has a Direct Touch Liquid Cooling 3.0 system that can reduce the core temperature by up to 14 degrees centigrade. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor on it and also has the support for AI-based facial unlocking system.

There is a 4000mAh battery on the handset to back it up along with the support for 27W fast charging technology. Well the handset comes with Pixelwork’s multi-adaptive display modes for automatically adjusting the display brightness and ambient lighting environment. It will be available in Frozen Silver, Glory Blue and Shadow Black colour options. It is forced at Rs. 39,990 (approx USD 575) in India for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant while the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage option is priced at Rs. 49,990 (approx USD 718). Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.