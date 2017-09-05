Best Triple-SIM Android Smartphones You Should Know

These days everyone is using the dual SIM phones which are containing two different telecom operators. Also, we have triple SIM phones are available in the market which is the best option for the consumers who are traveling various countries regularly. The Triple SIM phones are giving more choice for the user to choose three category telecom networks like Airtel, IDEA, and JIO. If you are traveling regularly to the region by region? Then carrying the two phones is more difficult. So, triple SIM phone is the best option for visiting other countries. Here we are providing the list of smartphones that are providing the triple-SIM capability.



Coolpad Mega 3:

This phone comes with an affordable specification which sports a 5.5-inch HD capacitive touch screen with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution and gives a 267ppi of pixel density. It supports a Triple SiM phone which carried by a 4G LTE capability. Under the hood, it packed with a 1.25GHz MT6737 quad-core processor coupled with a 2GB of RAM. There is a 16GB of internal storage supporting an external storage up to 64GB via microSD card slot.



For photography, this phone is featuring an 8MP front & rear-facing camera and is powered by an Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box with pre-installed applications. It is backed by a 3,050mAh capacity battery which delivers a standby time up to 150 hours. This phone is priced at Rs. 7,999, which is available on Amazon India and will be available in Champagne Gold color option.