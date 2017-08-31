Coolpad VCR-10 Model Spotted on GFXBench with Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Chinese handset maker Coolpad is well known for making flagship and as well as affordable phones at an effective price in range. Recently, this brand has launched the Coolpad Cool M7 phone in China at a price tag of 2699 Yuan and later this phone the company has introduced the dual camera phone in India named as Coolpad Cool Play 6 which is priced at 14,999INR. Now, we have another report has been surfacing online with a model number of Coolpad VCR-10. It has spotted on GFXbench site and revealed few specifications.



According to specifications, we have noticed that this phone would offer upper middle-class specifications and also has several similarities of the previously launched phones. As per the GFX listing, this model would be powered by an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating out of the box and sports a 5.5-inch FHD touchscreen with at least 5 finger gesture support. It would be powered by an octa-core processor clocking speed at 1.4GHz coupled with Adreno 510 graphics.

This listing suggesting a SINGLE SIM support but at the time launch it would offer a Dual SIM phone and packed with a 4G LTE connectivity. There is a 64GB of internal memory supporting a 6GB of RAM, which is a massive RAM and the same seen on the Coolpad Cool Play 6 smartphone. For photography, this listing has given that it would feature a 12MP primary camera and has an 8MP selfie sensor.