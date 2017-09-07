Fly Power Plus FHD with 5,000mAh Battery & Fingerprint Sensor Announced

Fly Mobiles have been releasing a bunch of smartphones at an affordable price bracket. Recently, this brand has introduced the Fly Knockout & Power Plus 1 smartphones with basic specifications. Now, this brand has come up with an upgraded specifications of Fly Power Plus 1 phone named as Power Plus FHD. It has been listed on their official page and revealed the key features of this affordable smartphone. As of now, the official page hasn’t given any details regarding pricing & availability of the device.



The Fly Power Plus FHD smartphone is powered by a Fingerprint sensor which is located at the rear side for unlocking a smartphone and is packed with an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system with enhanced features. It sports a 5.5-inch FHD IPS display which has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and offering a 401ppi of pixel density. Moreover, this phone comes with a full laminated 2.5D curved glass on top of it and has a Dongxu glass protection from scratches and minor drops.

It supports a dual SIM phone coupled with a 4G LTE network and has other connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Micro-USB port, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio and more. Under the hood, it is supercharged with a 1.5GHz MT6737 quad-core processor packed with Mali T720 graphics and 2GB of RAM, which will provide the flawless multitasking experience when you run two or more apps at the same time.

The another noticeable thing on this device is the battery as it supports a massive 5,000mAh capacity battery that is rated to deliver up to 20 hours of talk time and lasts up to 380 hours of standby time. There is a 16GB of built-in memory which is further expandable up to 64GB via microSD card slot. This phone has 154.5 x 76.2 x 9.3 mm in dimensions and 195 grams of weight. In terms of camera, this phone offers a 13MP rear camera and has a 5MP selfie sensor. The rear camera is capable of recording videos in 1080p at 30 frames per second.