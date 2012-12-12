Update LG Optimus 2x P990 with Jellybean 4.2.1 Firmware – Guide

It’s here, LG Optimus 2x smartphone can now taste the goodness of Jellybean 4.2.1 firmware as all thanks to the AOSP build and Team Eagle’s Blood for coming out with this custom ROM firmware. Unfortunately, LG will not out the latest Jellybean 4.2.1 update officially for LG Optimus 2x smartphone but no worries as custom ROM developers are all here to come up with the latest firmwares. So before we get started, you need to follow few set of pre requisites and then we will be checking out on what are the instructions to apply this update. There may be some minor bugs but the same will be addressed in the coming days about which we will keep you posted.

Quick Pre Requisites:

Since this is a custom ROM firmware, you will have to make sure that your LG Optimus 2x smartphone is Rooted. To check on whether your device is rooted or not, download “Root Checker” app from the Google PLAY Store. Just in case if the device is not rooted, you need to root your phone with the help of below mentioned step,

Before we proceed, make sure that you have created a backup of all your data with the help of below mentioned steps so as to make sure that just in case if the data gets lost or corrupted, the same can be restored with the help of below mentioned steps.

SMS – Use “SMS Backup & Restore app”,

Contacts – Sync with the Gmail application,

Call Log – Call Log and Restore

Images, Songs, Videos, Files – Copy to internal / External SD Card,

APN and MMS Settings – Note down from the path “Applications > Settings > Wireless and Network > Mobile Networks > Access Point Names”

From the path “Settings > Applications > Development > USB debugging”, enable the USB Debugging and also make sure that your device is left with the minimum of 40% or else the device may get powered off in the middle of firmware update. Ensure that you are creating a backup of APN Settings from the path, Applications > Settings > Wireless and Network > Mobile Networks > Access Point Names.

Disclaimer: Follow all the instructions mentioned in this article as if there is any damage caused due to not following instructions then we shall not be held liable or responsible. Just in case if you face any issues then we will try our level best to address the same.

As soon as you are done with all the above mentioned steps, you can now head over to the next step where we have summed up a detailed guide on how to apply this firmware update.

Steps to Update Jellybean 4.2.1 in LG Optimus 2x Smartphone:

Download the ROM MANAGER app from the Google PLAY Store and then connect your device to the computer with the help of original USB cable. Download the Jellybean 4.2.1 Firmware Package and Google Apps Package from here to your computer.

Once downloaded, place the same in your device. Now, disconnect the device so that it can be entered in the recovery mode.

Recovery mode in LG Optimus 2x can be entered by holding the Volume Down rocker key + Press the Power On button to power the device in the recovery mode. Alternatively, you can also enter the device in the recovery mode with the help of ROM Manager app.

In recovery mode, select “Wipe data/factory reset” & “Wipe Cache partition” and then select the option of “install zip from sd card” to choose the placed Jellybean 4.2.1 firmware package.

Once selected, it will take around 3 -4 minutes for applying this update and once it’s done, select “go back” to select “reboot system now” for booting the device in the normal mode.

Just in case if you missed, then we also covered an article to help all LG Optimus 2x which are bricked as you can now bring back them to life with the help of below tutorial.

How to Unbrick LG Optimus 2x P990 Android Phone – Tutorial Note: Just in a rare case if the device doesn’t boot up or show the home screen then remove the battery and reinsert the same to boot the device again in the normal mode.

Do share with us in the comments section just in case if you face any issues as we will try our level best to sort out the same. To check on whether the firmware is updated successfully or not, you can check the same from the path “Settings > About Phone”.

