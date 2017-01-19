Micromax Vdeo 3 & Vdeo 4 Smartphones with 4G LTE Support Launched

The Indian smartphone manufacturing company Micromax has interdicted two new vdeo series smartphone called Vdeo 3 and Vdeo 4 smartphone in India. Recently this company has launched Vdeo 1 and Vdeo 2 smartphone. Both the new vdeo smartphone where listed online on their official website along with their specifications. Micromax continuous its main focus on the Vdeo calling just like the earlier Vdeo 1, Vdeo 2 smartphone the new vdeo smartphone too comes with Google Duo app pre-installed in them.



The Vdeo 3 smartphone is priced at Rs.5749 and Vdeo 4 smartphone is Priced Rs.6249.Both the devises supports 4G VoLTE with dual SIM slots and comes bundled with Reliance Jio 4G SIM just like the Vdeo1, Vdeo 2 smartphone. The Reliance Jio gives users free Unlimited 4G data (1GB per day), Voice and Vdeo calling, and Unlimited SMS till March 31st 2017 under Jio’s Happy New Year offer. Both of this smartphone where designed with brushed metal finish body and runs on Android Marshmallow v6.0 out of the box.

The Micromax has not reveled full specifications of Vdeo 3, teaser post of the smartphone revels that it features with 5-inch touch screen display which is protected by a shutter-proof Corning Gorilla Glass. The smartphone will be available in two colors Champagne and White color option. Apart from that on the other hand the Micromax has provided the full specification of Vdeo 4 smartphone. It features with 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixel resolution.

Under the hood the Vdeo 4 comes powered by a Qualcomm snapdragon 210 Quad-core processor clocked at 1.1GHz speed and paired with 1GB of RAM for better performance. There is 8GB of internal storage in which 4GB is user accessible and that can be further expandable up to 32GB via microSD card slot. The smartphone is backed by a massive 4000mAh battery for which the company claims that it lasts for standby time up to 350 hours and talk time up to 24 hours.

On the rear panel it sports 8-megapixel main camera with flash and it is capable of recording a vdeo at 720p resolution at 30 frames per second. There is 2-megapixel front facing camera for taking beautiful Selfie, record a vdeo and helps for vdeo chatting. The smartphone include connectivity option such as Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPRS, EDGE, HSPA, VoLTE, GPS, FM-radio, 3.5mm audio jack and Micro USB v2.0 port connectivity. The sensors of the smartphone include Gravity, Proximity, Accelerometer and Light sensor