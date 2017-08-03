OPPO R11 FC Barcelona Limited Edition To Launch on August 8th with 6GB RAM

A couple of months ago, the Chinese manufacturer company, OPPO has unveiled two new smartphones in China named as OPPO R11 & R11 Plus. Recently, OPPO R11 new variant passed through GeekBenchmark website with Snapdragon 835 processor and is now announced the same variant will be going to launch on August 8th, which has been posted on their official microblogging site – Weibo. It would be called as OPPO R11 FC Barcelona Limited Edtion.



Design of the smartphone comes with a combination of Blue and Red colors. The company is claiming that it is a most compelling fashion device of this summer. According to Benchmark site, the device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset coupled with a 6GB of RAM, while the original model packs with a Snapdragon 660 SoC which is paired with 4GB of RAM. It would be equipped with an Android 7.1.2 which Nougat.



To recall, the original device packs with a 5.5-inch FHD display, while plus variant sports a 6-inch FHD display. There is a dual rear camera setup which includes a 20MP primary camera & 16MP RGB sensor and has a 20MP front-facing camera. The OPPO R11 device packed with a non-removable 2900mAh battery with fast charging VOOC support, while the OPPO R11 Plus device packed with a 4,000mAh capacity battery.

Both original & plus variants have a 64GB of internal memory, but having the different RAM configurations such as 4GB RAM on OPPO R11 and 6GB RAM on OPPO R11 Plus. These smartphones are powered by a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor coupled with an Adreno 512 graphics. Both devices have fueled by a fingerprint sensor embedded with a physical home button for unlocking the device.