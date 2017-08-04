Philips Xenium V787+ Smartphone with 5″ FHD display & Massive 5,000mAh Battery Released in Russia

The Dutch based handset maker Philips has introduced the new smartphone in the part of Xenium series in Russia, which is called Philips Xenium V787+. It is the successor of the Philips Xenium V787 device which was launched last year. The Xenium V787+ phone comes packed with aviation aluminum body design which gives excellent grip in your hand. It offers mid-range of specifications and is priced at 15,000 rubles (approximately Rs. 15,881 in India).



The Xenium V787+ smartphone sports 5-inch S-IPS FHD display with multi-touch up to 5 fingers and 401ppi of pixel density. Moreover, it has Ashai DragonTrail Glass 2 protection. It comes powered by an Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box. This phone would be hooked with a 1.3Ghz MediaTek MT6753 octa-core processor coupled with Mali T720 graphics and 3GB of RAM, which would deliver ideal multitasking experience.

There is a 32GB of internal memory which also further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card slot. Regarding the camera, this model rocks with a 13MP primary camera with autofocus, Isocell, and f/2.2 aperture, which captures all your precious moments and records videos in 1080p at 30 frames per second. On the front, there is a 5.3MP sensor for seizing selfies.

It would be backed by a whopping 5,000mAh capacity battery. The other connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, Micro-USB port, FM Radio, 3.5mm audio jack and more. Measuring the device dimensions are 143.2 x 71.5 x 9.8 mm and is weighing around 164 grams. It is a dual SIM dual standby and paired with 4G LTE network.

