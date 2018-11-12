Samsung Galaxy M Series Leaked, Could be Launched Soon

Samsung could be launching a new Galaxy M series smartphones as per a few reports. Few latest leaks suggest that Samsung Galaxy M series smartphones are being developed and these will be covering the mid-range and budget range segment, and we might also see the end of the Galaxy J, Galaxy On and Galaxy C series of smartphones which have been Samsung’s mid-rangers from few years that have bought many customers. Nothing is confirmed yet by the company about this new series but as per the reports, it could be launched soon.

There are two devices with the model numbers SM-M205F and SM-M305F which are spotted and these devices are expected to be the Galaxy M20 and M30 smartphones in the future. The South Korean Giant is said to be working on smartphones and might be bringing products with double-digit product names which could also be used along with the Galaxy A series of smartphones. The storage options which have been leaked are 32GB and 64GB for the SM-M205F while for SM-M305F, it will be 64GB as well as a 128GB storage option.

We can expect other storage options also if in case the company decides to cover multiple segments. Few claim that this device will be coming with high-end AMOLED display with LCD display but there is no proper evidence to prove the point. It is also said that these upcoming devices will be coming in Dual SIM variants which has become a manned for all the entry-level to a mid-range smartphone since many of the users like to use two SIM on a single phone.

Samsung is also planning to showcase its upcoming flagship device at the MWC scheduled in the first quarter of next year and we might also see plenty on new features with the new device. It is said to be announcing many other new products also along with the smartphone. Are you excited to know more about this new series? Comment in the section below if you have any queries on the same and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.

