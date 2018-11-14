Samsung Galaxy S10 SM-G970F, SM-G973F & SM-G975F Model Numbers Revealed

The Galaxy S10 from the South Korean Giant is in the news from a while now and as per the latest leaks, the flagship device will be coming with the model numbers SM-G970F, SM-G973F & SM-G975F dedicated for the Exynos models and while the Snapdragon models will be featuring the numbers G970U, G973U, G975U. This information has been leaked by the Roland Quandt (famous leakster) on his twitter account and he also mentioned that all these models are in testing. Assuming the news to be true we can expect Samsung Galaxy S10 to be in the leaks for the next few weeks at least.

From the earlier leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S10 is rumored to be coming with new Ultra-Sonic Reader which is said to be featuring a larger recognition region of about 30 percent screen area and is expected to be much faster when compared with traditional optical fingerprint sensors used in the other devices. There is also another leak prior to this which hits the handset to feature a 48MP camera sensor. It will be exciting if this is to be true!

Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy S10 is said to sport a 48MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 and 32MP ISOCELL Bright GD1 image sensors with 0.8-micrometer pixel image sensors which were showcased by the South Korean Giant in a recent event. All these sensors are said to be paired with Samsung’s Tetra cell technology where four pixels will be combined to one which will enhance the light sensitivity that implies that GM1 along with GD1 sensors will generate 1.6μm pixel sized 12MP and 8MP stills.

In the recent leaks, the Galaxy S10 is said to come with Infinity-O Display along with S10 Plus and S10 Lite will be unveiled at MWC scheduled in February next year. With this latest leak, we are expected to see more and more news about these upcoming devices. On the other hand, many are also waiting for the Galaxy F series phones which can be folded and will come with dual Displays. Do you have any plans of getting this smartphone? Comment in the section below if you have any queries and stay tuned to Android Advices for more updates.

Source