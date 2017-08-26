News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A2 S (SM-T385) with 8″ FHD Display Coming Soon

Posted on

There have been several leaks & rumors regarding upcoming Samsung’s tablet named as Galaxy Tab A 2017 which was earlier spotted on TENAA, bench marking sites, Wi-Fi Alliance and also certified by FCC and hinted that this tablet would be going to launch very soon. However, we have another news about this brand that it would secretly developing a new name for Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 2017 called as Samsung Galaxy Tab A2 S, which has been posted this news on twitter page (Rolan Quandt), who is leaking news accurately. He has mentioned that Samsung SM-T380 / SM-T385 is not Galaxy Tab A 8.0 2017. It is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A2 S.


Talk about specifications, the Galaxy Tab A2 S featues an 8-inch display which has a 1200 x 800 pixels resolution. Under the hood, it comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 quad-core 1.4GHz processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. This new processor comes coupled with Adreno 308 Graphics. It houses a 16GB of internal storage, which also supports a MicroSD card slot for further expansion. It comes packed with the latest Android 7.1 Nougat based TouchWiz UI.

In the camera department, it packs an 8MP camera on the rear and has a 5MP secondary camera for selfies and video calls with your friends and family members. It comes powered by a huge 5,000mAh capacity battery which is rated to deliver all the day power without having any issues. This Tablet will be available in Black and Gold color variants. For now, we don’t have any further information about this new tablet when will be launched. Also, this company is planning to launch dual camera phone named as Samsung Galaxy J7 Plus which would be launching very son.

