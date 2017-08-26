Samsung To Launch Galaxy J7+ Smartphone with Dual Rear Cameras & 3,000mAh Battery

Samsung is the South Korean giant has launched the flagship model named as Galaxy Note 8 in the New York. Now, new reports are revealed that it is a dual camera setup phone but model name has been changed to Samsung Galaxy J7+, which has been leaked in Thailand. It will be available in Black and Pink color variants.This smartphone is gong to launch very soon.



As of now, there is no word on pricing & availability of the upcoming dual camera phone. Now, lets talk about leaked specifications, It rocks a 5.5-inch FHD display which has used the SuperAMOLED screen and is offering a pixel density of 401ppi. It would come packed with a Bixby support which has placed a dedicated Bixby button at the left side.It is super Charged with an octa-core processor which would probably provide an Exynos 7870 octa-core processor coupled with 4GB of RAM.

The Galaxy J7+ phone houses a 32GB of internal memory which also further expandable vi microSD card support. It is kept powered by a 3,000mAh capacity battery which would give more than a day of normal usage. It supports a dual SIM Phone carried by 4G LTE network. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth, GPS / A-GPS navigation support, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5m audio port, and more.



sports dual rear camera phone consisting of 13MP monochrome sensor and a 5MP RGB sensor which is packed with a Samsung’s new Live Focus Portrait Mode, this same feature have seen in the Galaxy Note 8 flag ship phone. For selfies, there is a 16MP front-facing camera.