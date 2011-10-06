How To Update Samsung Galaxy Y S5360 with Gingerbread 2.3.5 Firmware

It’s just barely just few days of the launch of an all new revolutionary smart phone Samsung Galaxy Y which might not be as powerful as the mightiest Samsung Galaxy S2 GT I9100 smart phone but still it has got an update of Gingerbread 2.3.5. So, coming again with the FIRST @ Android Advices, we will see in the due course of this article on how you can easily apply this latest update of Gingerbread 2.3.5 which is dubbed as XXKI6. Please note that this firmware version is only compatible with the Samsung Galaxy Y device which has the model number as S5360. The best part of this update is that anyone with this unlocked Samsung Galaxy Y S 5360 phone can proceed and follow the instructions to apply this update.
Please note that this version of update is not yet officially available in the KIES and also we have no ETA (Estimated Time of Arrival) of the same via KIES, since it’s a beta release we also don’t have the exact change log to mention the changes. The only thing we would like to add that some of the bugs are solved which are mentioned below. Please note that for your simplicity we have broken this article into different parts wherein in this page you will see the list of enhancements, in the next page we will check out the list of pre requisites which you need to follow before applying this update manually so as to ensure that no data is being lost and also you can finish the updating easily and then last but not the least we will see in the 3rd page on what is the procedure to apply the update of Gingerbread 2.3.5.
Disclaimer:
Please note that we should not be held liable or responsible in any manner if anything wrong happens to your device which is the most unlikely if you follow the instructions which are mentioned in this article. Also, this update should only be applied on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Y S 5360 device.
Rooting Information:
If you just thought that following this procedure will be rooting the phone then it’s not the case, as firmware update and rooting are both different things. Applying this update of Gingerbread 2.3.5 will no way root the phone. Also, we will soon see on Android Advices on how you can root this version of firmware. Just in case if you managed to root your current stock version then after applying this update, the root access will be revoked and you will have to root the phone once again.
So, let’s proceed to the next page where we will see on the list of pre requisites which one has to follow before proceeding to the firmware update.
Frankiedribe
January 31, 2017 at 4:23 pm
Таиланд. Любые экскурсии с Паттайя. Встреча в аэропорту От тайской тур фирмы Русалочка. Все описания путешествий, цены и фото можно посмотреть по ссылке Телефон в Таиланде (WhatsApp, Viber, Line, Telegram): +66–861559142 http://www.rusalochka.asia/tseny-prajsy-i-stoimost-3/tailand-tseny-ekskursij-v-pattaje
Vincent
May 12, 2012 at 8:29 am
how can i add chinese language to my phone locate text there? pls let me know any website for refer. thank you.
tanmay pal
March 11, 2012 at 4:32 pm
how can i play .flv on my galaxy y …. i installed adobe flash player but they r still not playin n it says that there is no application to perform this function ?
jayinkollodi
February 24, 2012 at 11:38 pm
sir , my galaxy y s5360 phone mice sometime not working ,then i restart phone it will been ok ,but after again caming same problem,tell me eny solutions please help me
Neela Pradeep
April 6, 2012 at 11:14 am
clear the cache from the recovery mode, it will be fixed!
abid dar
February 6, 2012 at 10:40 am
plz help me i am galaxy y java application not support on my phone plz plz help
g.saisriharsha
January 31, 2012 at 4:40 pm
hi pradeep im using samsung galaxy-y 2.35 s5360ddk17 version and i dont know about these firmwares can i apply the process u mentioned earlier…… no problem occurs na…. if any problem occurs what i have to do.. and i dnt know about these software problems… and i want to play assasin creed game in this mobile can u suggest me how to download it also…. can u help me…
Pradeep Neela
January 31, 2012 at 5:54 pm
wait for a stable build!
amit majhi
January 13, 2012 at 9:44 am
can i update my indian Samsung Galaxy Y S5360 with the latest version of Gingerbread 2.3.6 firmware version
Pradeep Neela
January 13, 2012 at 9:45 am
yes amit, you can apply the update!
Jayaram
December 30, 2011 at 10:34 pm
Hi, I’ve tried installing many java emulator in Galaxy Y and tried adding some java games. It added, but when I try to open the game, I get the following error message and it doesn’t open up. “No SD card found or the SD card is busy”. Please help me out in installing jar games in my Galaxy y. Thanks in advance.
Pradeep Neela
December 30, 2011 at 11:42 pm
update with the enhanced version of firmware of whose links we have provided in the article!
Jayaram
December 30, 2011 at 10:32 pm
Hi, I’ve tried installing many java emulator in Galaxy Y and tried adding some java games. It added, but when I try to open the game, I get the following error message and it doesn’t open up. \No SD card found or the SD card is busy\. Please help me out in installing jar games in my Galaxy y. Thanks in advance.
Pradeep Neela
December 30, 2011 at 11:41 pm
you need to download jar emulator to run java apps!
amit majhi
December 30, 2011 at 3:30 pm
WICH INDIAN FIRMWARE IS BEST FOR UPDATE GALAXY Y S5360
Pradeep Neela
December 31, 2011 at 11:06 am
you can apply with this!
amit majhi
December 14, 2011 at 4:44 pm
my galaxy y is not connect internet via wi fi only inbuild internet browser is connect and any other apps not show dont internet connection or media player is not play you tube video please help me
NeaL Pradeep
December 20, 2011 at 12:43 am
ITS AN ISSUE WITHT EH FLASH, CHECK WITH CONFIGURING INTERNET SETTINGS AGAIN!
amit majhi
December 14, 2011 at 4:39 pm
hi i am amit i will use samsung galaxy y smart phone i have connect my phone on wi fi but my mobile inbuild browser is open webpages but any other apps dont connect on wap and midea player player dont play you tube video please help me
NeaL Pradeep
December 20, 2011 at 12:44 am
CHECK WITH THE INTERNET SETTINGS AS WAP / INTERNET SETTINGS BOTH ARE DIFFERENT!
chris
December 5, 2011 at 5:29 pm
my new galaxy y dont have chinese input, and it really trouble me a lot lot. I tried to install alot of chinese input app. i can type the chinese word, but unfortunately all the receiveer can read it . The message prompt out eveyrtime before i send, \message may be corrupted on recipeint device. Change input mode to automatic\
Can anyone pls advice me the firmare tat can update my phone into chinese launguage option as well.
thanks
NeaL Pradeep
December 9, 2011 at 7:28 pm
hey chris, you need to apply the chinese update!
Hello Kitty
September 4, 2012 at 7:22 pm
Hi, how to apply chinese update as the firmware update is up-to-date? Because my phone also bought without chinese language. And also, if i change the firmware of my galaxy y will it affect the original version (which means the themes & etc) as it is the hello kitty edition and there is no way to backup.
amit majhi
November 28, 2011 at 12:22 pm
which use of gemes emulator my phone is galaxy y s5360
NeaL Pradeep
November 28, 2011 at 12:24 pm
do you want to run the java games?
Louie
November 27, 2011 at 9:55 am
good am.. since the upgrade of the software.. my phone can not read my installed applications in my SD card.. what am i going to do?
and also.. i can not root my phone again..
NeaL Pradeep
November 27, 2011 at 1:54 pm
we are coming with the new version very soon!
william
November 27, 2011 at 3:37 am
None
Dev Goel
November 25, 2011 at 3:09 pm
I installed 2.3.5 firmware as my phone crashed. Now when i connected my phone via kies it says your phone does not support upgrading with kies… what to do now?
NeaL Pradeep
November 25, 2011 at 5:09 pm
it wont support kies as it will not recognize the latest version!
jimmy
November 18, 2011 at 8:53 pm
i tried to update the firmware by kies. After it downloads the data tries to install some kind of driver which is unsuccessful and stopped updating. Hope you can help.
jimmy
November 19, 2011 at 12:29 am
i actually solved it,changed the usb port(connect to other usb ports available is your comp). it worked for me hope for you guys….(:-)
NeaL Pradeep
November 23, 2011 at 12:15 pm
we are looking into this!
amit majhi
November 18, 2011 at 12:09 pm
Hi i have using 2g network of my galaxy y mobile but i dont play you tube video without biffring please help me wich tricks can play you tube video without buffring tnks.
NeaL Pradeep
November 18, 2011 at 3:15 pm
youtube works slowly on 2g networks
amit majhi
November 17, 2011 at 10:20 am
i tried to update my galaxy s5360 but odin are not connected my mobile please help me wich procedure to update my mobile
NeaL Pradeep
November 17, 2011 at 10:43 pm
hi amit, you can apply with this update!
kies
November 16, 2011 at 7:05 pm
KIES nicely updates the galaxy Y to 2.3.5 KI9 firmware. no probs.
amit majhi
November 16, 2011 at 1:36 pm
my samsung galaxy y s5360 mobile in firware S5360DDKI7 install, can i update my mobile S5360DXKJ3-2.3.6 rar. firmware and wich firmware is better for internet use and my mobile please help me,
NeaL Pradeep
November 16, 2011 at 7:42 pm
acutally both are better, try installing 2.3.6!
amit majhi
November 16, 2011 at 1:29 pm
i i have by galaxy s5360 please tell me wich firmware is best on the mobile like S5360DDKI7 OR S5360DXKJ3-2.3.6 rar
NeaL Pradeep
November 16, 2011 at 7:42 pm
you can install with the latest 2.3.6 VERSION AND CHECK!
Hanzel Caligagan
November 13, 2011 at 8:25 pm
HI i just bought 2 samsung galaxy y, and i love it, the only question that i have is how to install all applications directly to the phones MMC, and how to improve battery life. tnx
Hanzel Caligagan
November 13, 2011 at 8:20 pm
my query is how can i install all apps in my phones MMC i have a samsung galaxy y, i was able to transfer other apps to MMC but the others cannot, pls help
THANKS!
NeaL Pradeep
November 14, 2011 at 8:42 pm
you need to root the same to move the apps to SD!
vinod
November 12, 2011 at 8:48 am
hi need galaxy y S5360DDKI7 firm ware for updating my phone
please send me this firmware
NeaL Pradeep
November 12, 2011 at 2:53 pm
we are working on it and will come soon with the new release within the next 12 hours!
rohit kamble
November 9, 2011 at 1:03 pm
as this device doesnt support flash player is there any alternative for flash player………………..or to run videos on the web pages…………………please help………and can this phone be directly upgraded to andoid 3 or 4 whenever it comes
NeaL Pradeep
November 10, 2011 at 10:23 am
no, it doesnt support flash! 3 cant be updated as its a tablet specific, 4 will not come for Galaxy Y!
Ameya
November 8, 2011 at 6:47 pm
but the update here is 2.3.5…..i already have that in my galaxy y
kies tells me that a new update to the firmware is available but i m unable to do so as said before
NeaL Pradeep
November 10, 2011 at 10:45 am
you need to download the same!
ineavan
November 7, 2011 at 6:14 pm
temme d flash player i hav to install dat s used to downlad you tube videos…..gimme a detaled answr pls
NeaL Pradeep
November 7, 2011 at 11:40 pm
it doesnt support flash as of now!
Ameya
November 7, 2011 at 2:29 pm
i cannot update my firmware via samsung kies…..whenever i try doing it,the phone automatically disconnects frm kies 🙁
pls help!!!
NeaL Pradeep
November 7, 2011 at 2:40 pm
you need to update the device manually by following the instructions!
Sanjay
November 7, 2011 at 3:19 pm
same update problem i facing automaticly kies software closed and give error … wt will be next step
NeaL Pradeep
November 7, 2011 at 4:12 pm
As of now kies no update for your device, apply update using the Odin flash tool as mentioned in the article!
Sanjay
November 7, 2011 at 10:45 am
pls tell how to install games on samsung s5360 model
Sanjay
Paramdeep
November 5, 2011 at 11:08 pm
i have the same phone in hd games only pes 11 works for me the rooting way doesn’t work for me i want to install assassins creed and gangstar please help me
reply soon
NeaL Pradeep
November 6, 2011 at 1:39 am
this phone doesnt support hd gaming!
dylan
November 3, 2011 at 10:19 am
here you can find the update
looking for custom ROMS also.. hope someone will make a ROM for galaxy Y
more power to android 🙂
Dave
November 3, 2011 at 9:05 am
Android 2.3.6 Firmware update is out. KIES automatically restores all the data and you get the phone as it is. There is no wipeout of any data. You get the phone as it is after the update.
Nirav
November 1, 2011 at 5:57 pm
Does above upgrade support google add ons for usb purpose?
NeaL Pradeep
November 2, 2011 at 10:27 am
yes it does support, by default!
KHPT
October 31, 2011 at 9:07 am
I need CM rom S5360.
Pls help me
NeaL Pradeep
October 31, 2011 at 9:23 am
as of now this is not available for your phone since the phone is new, but be rest assured as soon as it arrives, we will surely cover the same!
oliver
October 26, 2011 at 7:54 am
Why i cnt install .jar apps? it kept on saying ‘no application can perform this action
NeaL Pradeep
October 26, 2011 at 10:48 am
you can install but you will require the java emulator!
rushi
October 25, 2011 at 8:02 pm
every one here
This is Y Prasanna
and i bought this phone for RS:6900
this phone has processor of MHz
and phone has 279MB of ram available and 145(approx…) MB ram free
this phone has dedicated Broadcomm videocore IV opengl ES 1.0 platform GPU
u can play games like angry birds rio ,PES 2011(only),friut ninja , zenotia 3
HD Games like asphalt series , assassins creed , gangster (all versions) , avatar , hero of sparta , brother in arms 1and 2
etc games have white textures while playing
so u need to root th galaxy y s5360 and install chainfire 3d and its drivers in phone
and play games by ticking render 16-bit graphics ……..
i dint manage to root the phone
but chain fire works mostly in all phones
so ill post here when device is rooted and how t install chainfire
NeaL Pradeep
October 29, 2011 at 12:22 am
SOME OF THE GAMES ARE NOT SUPPORTED IN THIS PHONE!
hezron
October 24, 2011 at 9:59 am
i cannot install any version of adobe flash player on this device is there a way to install it with that software?thanks a lot this device suits me very well..
Tuan
October 27, 2011 at 2:59 pm
flash player not support A’roid 2.3 with CPU ArmV6
ram
October 28, 2011 at 10:15 am
The processor is ARMv6 and it doesn’t support flash.
Suneet
November 8, 2011 at 11:54 pm
Is there any other alternative???
sai
October 18, 2011 at 2:20 pm
angry birds on galaxy y
Dr. Amit Johari
October 11, 2011 at 9:19 pm
Does this 2.3.5 has Google Video.
I have ordered one at infibeam for 6749. Is it a good Purchase.
Does this phone has GPU to Play Angry Birds.
PLEASE ADVISE Soon.
NeaL Pradeep
October 11, 2011 at 11:09 pm
no, not as of now! yes you can play on it!
Dr. Amit Johari
October 11, 2011 at 9:17 pm
Does this 2.3.5 has Google Video.
I have ordered one at infibeam for 6749. Is it a good Purchase.
Does this phone has GPU to Play Angry Birds.
NeaL Pradeep
October 11, 2011 at 11:09 pm
you can play angry birds!
Rafael
October 8, 2011 at 7:31 am
How did you get this beta release of galaxy y s5360, I searched for it online and not able to find it any where????
NeaL Pradeep
October 8, 2011 at 6:50 pm
YOU CAN APPLY THIS UPDATE!
yancy
October 26, 2011 at 8:16 pm
can you update it with cyanogenmode 7.1??