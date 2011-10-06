How To Update Samsung Galaxy Y S5360 with Gingerbread 2.3.5 Firmware

It’s just barely just few days of the launch of an all new revolutionary smart phone Samsung Galaxy Y which might not be as powerful as the mightiest Samsung Galaxy S2 GT I9100 smart phone but still it has got an update of Gingerbread 2.3.5. So, coming again with the FIRST @ Android Advices, we will see in the due course of this article on how you can easily apply this latest update of Gingerbread 2.3.5 which is dubbed as XXKI6. Please note that this firmware version is only compatible with the Samsung Galaxy Y device which has the model number as S5360. The best part of this update is that anyone with this unlocked Samsung Galaxy Y S 5360 phone can proceed and follow the instructions to apply this update.

Please note that this version of update is not yet officially available in the KIES and also we have no ETA (Estimated Time of Arrival) of the same via KIES, since it’s a beta release we also don’t have the exact change log to mention the changes. The only thing we would like to add that some of the bugs are solved which are mentioned below. Please note that for your simplicity we have broken this article into different parts wherein in this page you will see the list of enhancements, in the next page we will check out the list of pre requisites which you need to follow before applying this update manually so as to ensure that no data is being lost and also you can finish the updating easily and then last but not the least we will see in the 3rd page on what is the procedure to apply the update of Gingerbread 2.3.5.

Disclaimer: Please note that we should not be held liable or responsible in any manner if anything wrong happens to your device which is the most unlikely if you follow the instructions which are mentioned in this article. Also, this update should only be applied on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Y S 5360 device.

Rooting Information:

If you just thought that following this procedure will be rooting the phone then it’s not the case, as firmware update and rooting are both different things. Applying this update of Gingerbread 2.3.5 will no way root the phone. Also, we will soon see on Android Advices on how you can root this version of firmware. Just in case if you managed to root your current stock version then after applying this update, the root access will be revoked and you will have to root the phone once again.

So, let’s proceed to the next page where we will see on the list of pre requisites which one has to follow before proceeding to the firmware update.

