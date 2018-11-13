Vivo Z1 Lite Smartphone Announced with Dual Rear Cameras & 4GB RAM

Vivo has announced a new smartphone in the budget segment called as the Z1 Lite. The handset is a new addition to the companies Z series and it will be available in Red, Black, and Aurora color variants for now. The smartphone will be coming with 90 percent body to screen ratio and thin bezels of 1.75mm. The device is priced at 1098 Yuan (approximately US$ 159, Rs, 11500) and is going for sale in China. The handset has a metal and glass design on it giving an elegant look and feel.

Coming to the specs sheet, the Vivo Z1 Lite will be coming with 6.26-inch 2280 x 1080 pixels (Full HD+) IPS LCD Display 19:9 aspect ratio. This device is a dual-SIM variant while the second SIM slot works a hybrid SIM slot that can be used for either a nano-SIM card or microSD card. Under the good, there will be an Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and Adreno 506 GPU,

There is a 32GB of onboard storage which could be extended further up to 256GB via microSD card slot. Out of the box, the device will come with Android 8.1 Oreo operating system based on Funtouch OS 4.0 and might be getting further updates also. There is a 16MP camera on the rear with LED flash and a secondary 2MP front facing camera. On the front, the company has provided a 16MP camera sensor that comes with face beauty and face unlocking also.

On the rear, we can see a fingerprint sensor and the device is powered with a 3260 mAh battery which might support fast charging technology. The handset measures 154.81 mm x 75.03 mm x 7.89 mm and weighs 150 grams. Are you planning to but this budget fringy device from Vivo? Comment in the section provided and do share your views. Stay tuned to Android Advices for more updates.