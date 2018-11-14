Withings Pluse HR Water Resistant Fitness Tracker Launched

Withings PLuse HR is a new water-resistant fitness tracker which will be offering its users the features like heart rate monitoring along with a connected GPS tracking and also has 20-day big battery life. A few months back, Withings launched its Steel HR sports fitness tracker and before launching it, the company was acquired by Nokia but the company reacquired itself and made a come back into the market with newly designed logo.

The Withings Plus HR fitness tracker will be coming with an elegant silicone wristband which can be swapped with two more color options i.e. Silver or Red giving its users more option to chose from. The company has provided an OLED display which will be giving its users real-time updates on the notifications from the phone, be it calls or messages. It also calculates the number of calories burned by the user, checks daily activity. The device can be used to detect sleep patterns, the sleep duration and users can set an alarm which will vibrate on the wrist.

The fitness tracker is water resistant which will make it easier to carry it along with all the time while running, playing or even while having a dive in the pool. The new Plus HR is an update over the Pulse which was the companies first activity tracker launched in the year 2013. the original Pulse came in a size of a small matchbox which can hang to the belt of the user or it can even be placed in the pockets. Moreover, Withings has made an analog watch hybrids but couldn’t grab much attention in the market, but the new device will be a more like a traditional fitness tracker.

The Withings Plus HR will be coming with the companies own OS2 Operating system that was also seen in its recent Steel HR device. The fitness tracker will be going on pre-orders starting today via Amazon and Withings.com for $129.95 and will be available on 5th of December. The Red and Silver color option will be made available next year in the month of January. DO you have any plans of getting this device from Withings? Comment in the section below if have more queries and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.